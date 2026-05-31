MSI's Claw 8 EX AI+: A Powerful New Contender in Gaming Handhelds

MSI has unveiled its latest gaming handheld, the Claw 8 EX AI+, ahead of Computex 2026. Powered by the new Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip and featuring an easily upgradeable SSD, the device promises improved performance and user experience. With a rumored price tag of up to $1,500, the Claw 8 EX AI+ aims to justify its premium with enhanced haptics, ergonomics, and display technology.

MSI 's upcoming Claw 8 EX AI+ is set to make waves in the gaming handheld market. Unveiled during a hands-on event at MSI 's headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan ahead of Computex 2026, the device is poised to build on the success of its predecessors introduced in 2024, starting at around $800.

However, the Claw 8 EX AI+ is rumored to command a higher price tag, with reports suggesting it could cost up to $1,500. To justify this premium, MSI has equipped the latest handheld with a significant performance upgrade, courtesy of the new Intel Arc G3 Extreme chip. The device also boasts an updated SSD design, allowing users to easily upgrade the storage via an M.2 2280 slot.

Retaining the popular features of its predecessors, the Claw 8 EX AI+ still offers up to 32GB of memory, an 80Wh battery, and an eight-inch touchscreen display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. But MSI isn't stopping there. The company has also improved the haptics and ergonomics of the device, with enhanced buttons and joysticks for a more comfortable gaming experience





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MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ Gaming Handheld Intel Arc G3 Extreme Upgradable SSD Haptics Ergonomics

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