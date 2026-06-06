MSI Launches MAG OLED 271QPX32 Gaming Monitor with 320Hz Refresh Rate and Penta Tandem QD-OLED

MSI has unveiled the MAG OLED 271QPX32, a 26.5-inch WQHD QD-OLED gaming monitor debuting at Computex 2026. It features a 320Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and fourth-generation QD-OLED with Penta Tandem technology. The monitor includes DarkArmor Film, QuantumView verification, and MSI OLED Care 2.0 for burn-in protection.

MSI has expanded its OLED monitor lineup with the launch of the MAG OLED 271QPX32 , a 26.5-inch WQHD QD-OLED gaming monitor making its debut at Computex 2026 .

The display features a 320Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and a fourth-generation QD-OLED panel with Penta Tandem technology, which utilizes a five-layer emitting structure to enhance color and brightness. The monitor offers a 2560×1440 resolution and incorporates DarkArmor Film technology to improve black levels and screen durability. It is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and VESA ClearMR 15000 certified and includes MSI's Uniform Luminance feature for custom HDR curves.

Connectivity options consist of two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4a, and one USB Type-C with 15W power delivery. For burn-in protection, the monitor is equipped with MSI OLED Care 2.0. A key highlight is the QuantumView verification from UL Solutions, which ensures the display maintains 83% luminance retention at a 60-degree viewing angle-significantly higher than the 44% typical of conventional OLEDs-while minimizing color shift.

The QD-OLED panel also addresses the black crush issue common in OLEDs when using Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) by maintaining consistent gamma performance across refresh rates, preserving deep blacks and shadow detail. Additionally, the panel reduces gray banding and improves screen uniformity for a flawless picture.

The MAG OLED 271QPX32 is the first MSI 26.5-inch WQHD QD-OLED monitor to feature DarkArmor Film, which boosts pure black levels by 40% and increases surface hardness from 2H to 3H, providing 2.5 times better scratch resistance. The monitor is part of MSI's broader QD-OLED lineup, all of which share the QuantumView verification and advanced low-gray processing.

With its high refresh rate, low response time, and robust feature set, the MAG OLED 271QPX32 targets serious gamers seeking top-tier visual performance and longevity





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MSI MAG OLED 271QPX32 QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Computex 2026

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