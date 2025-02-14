MSG Networks in Financial Turmoil as Carriage Dispute and Debt Loom

MSG Networks, the regional sports network that broadcasts games for New York-area teams, is facing a perfect storm of financial challenges. A carriage dispute with Altice USA has resulted in a blackout from the Optimum platform, impacting a significant number of viewers. Furthermore, the network is struggling to refinance a substantial debt burden, raising concerns about its future.

MSG Networks, the regional sports network that broadcasts games for New York-area teams including the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers , is facing significant financial challenges. The network has been embroiled in a carriage dispute with cable provider Altice USA, resulting in its blackout from the Optimum cable platform since early January. This blackout has affected approximately one million Optimum customers, potentially impacting fan engagement and viewership for the teams.

Adding to the financial strain, MSG Networks has been engaged in discussions with lenders to refinance $829 million in debt that matures in October. The company has received multiple forbearance extensions, but a March 26 deadline looms. If refinancing efforts are unsuccessful, MSG Networks may be forced to seek bankruptcy protection. This situation poses a serious threat to the network's long-term viability and could have a cascading effect on the teams it broadcasts, particularly the Knicks, who are enjoying a highly successful season.The financial turmoil at MSG Networks comes at a crucial time for the company. It has been renegotiating media rights agreements with teams, including the Knicks and Rangers, seeking to reduce its financial obligations. The high fees traditionally paid by regional sports networks to broadcast games have been a major source of revenue for teams and leagues. However, with the rise of streaming services and cord-cutting, these fees have been under pressure. The new NBA media rights deals, which commence in the 2025-26 season, will further impact regional sports networks as more games are distributed nationally. This shift could lead to smaller local broadcast packages and a decline in revenue for MSG Networks. The Knicks are projected to see an increase in national rights fees, but analysts believe this will be partially offset by losses related to MSG Networks





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MSG Networks Financial Turmoil Carriage Dispute Altice USA Optimum Debt Refinance Bankruptcy New York Knicks New York Rangers Regional Sports Networks NBA Media Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MSG Networks Navigates Financial Turmoil Amidst Carriage Dispute and Debt RefinancingMSG Networks, the regional sports network broadcasting New York-area teams, faces financial challenges due to a carriage dispute with Altice USA and looming debt repayments. The blackout, impacting hundreds of thousands of viewers, raises concerns about fan base erosion and future revenue prospects.

Read more »

MSG Networks Navigates Financial Turmoil Amid Altice BlackoutMSG Networks, the local channels broadcasting New York-area teams including the Knicks, is facing financial challenges. The channels have been unavailable on Altice USA's cable TV platform since early January due to a carriage dispute, impacting approximately one million Optimum subscribers. MSG Networks is also grappling with refinancing $829 million in debt and potential bankruptcy.

Read more »

MSG Networks, Altice trade blame as Knicks, Rangers blackout drags on for 1M Optimum subscribersMarc Sirota, the chief financial officer for Altice, told The Post on Thursday that he was “extremely close” to an agreement with MSG Networks.

Read more »

MSG Networks in talks to avoid bankruptcy -- possibly with help of Amazon: sourcesMSG Networks, the embattled cable TV station that airs New York Knicks and Rangers games, is in talks to reach a deal to avoid bankruptcy as soon as Friday.

Read more »

New York Attorneys General Demand Refunds From Optimum Over MSG Networks BlackoutNew York Attorney General Letitia James, along with her counterparts in Connecticut and New Jersey, are demanding refunds from Optimum for subscribers denied access to MSG Networks channels since January 1st due to a contract dispute.

Read more »

Optimum Gives Executives Big Raises Amid MSG Networks Blackout and Refusal to Issue RefundsAltice USA, the parent company of Optimum, awarded hefty raises to top executives during a contract dispute with MSG Networks, while denying refunds to subscribers affected by the blackout of MSG channels.

Read more »