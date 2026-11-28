Doctors Without Borders condemns the fatal Israeli strike on a Gaza clinic that killed two guards. WHO Director Tedros calls the incident unacceptable amidst ongoing ceasefire breaches.

Doctors Without Borders ( MSF) has reported the tragic deaths of two of its employees, both serving as security guards, following an Israel i airstrike on one of the organization's medical facilities in the besieged Gaza Strip. The attack occurred on Friday, prompting an immediate and forceful response from the humanitarian agency, which described the incident as a direct assault on its medical mission and personnel.

MSF Condemns Attack On Recognized Medical Site

MSF expressed deep devastation and outrage regarding the loss of life, stating unequivocally that the locations of the two guards had been explicitly communicated to the Israel Defense Forces prior to the strike. The organization emphasized that its health centers are clearly identifiable by its distinct logo and that coordinates for these facilities were shared directly with the Israeli military to ensure safety. Consequently, MSF has called for full accountability for this incident, viewing it as a deliberate violation of established safety protocols for humanitarian workers.

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The agency further highlighted that this tragedy marks the seventeenth time an MSF colleague has been killed in Gaza, underscoring the extreme dangers faced by humanitarian staff in the region. Despite the clear markings and prior coordination, the strike resulted in the deaths of the guards, leading MSF to issue a strong statement of solidarity with the families and loved ones of the victims while demanding justice for the breach of trust.

WHO Director Calls Incident Unacceptable

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), responded to the attack by labeling it outrageous and completely unacceptable. He extended the WHO's deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and stressed a fundamental principle of international humanitarian law: those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not targeted or attacked. His statement reinforces the global health community's stance on the inviolability of medical personnel and facilities during conflict.

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Allegations Of Ceasefire Violations And Casualties

Hamas has asserted that Israel is utilizing ridiculous claims to justify its continued attacks on hospitals and medical infrastructure in Gaza. According to reports cited by the group, Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement that was established in October 2025. This alleged breach has resulted in significant casualties, with 1,705 Palestinians killed and 6,163 others wounded since the agreement was supposed to be in effect, according to the data provided in the source material.

Further context provided in the reports indicates a broader timeline of conflict, noting that since October 2023, Israel has waged a campaign that Hamas describes as genocide in Gaza. This period has reportedly seen more than 74,000 Palestinians killed and over 176,000 wounded, with the majority of victims being women and children. The same sources claim that approximately 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed during this timeframe.

Analysts Estimate Higher Casualty Figures

Analysts mentioned in the reporting estimate that the actual death toll from the conflict in Gaza could reach 200,000. Additionally, it is stated that 60 to 70 percent of the territory is currently under Israeli occupation. These figures, while attributed to analysts in the source text, highlight the severe humanitarian crisis and the extensive impact of the ongoing military operations on the civilian population and medical infrastructure in the region.