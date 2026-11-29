Doctors Without Borders closes a vital Gaza City facility following an Israeli drone strike that killed two unarmed staff members, halting care for thousands of patients.

Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières or MSF, has permanently closed a medical clinic in Gaza City after an Israeli drone strike killed two of its employed watchmen. The organization confirmed that the facility, which had treated more than 90,000 patients this year, suffered a direct hit despite being clearly marked and having shared its precise coordinates with the Israeli military.

Direct Hit on Marked Medical Facility

The strike occurred at 9:10 p.m. on Friday night near the al-Shifa Medical Complex, targeting the entrance of the MSF clinic. The attack killed Ahmed Sufian Abu Hasira, age 25, and Muath Yousef Subh, age 34, who were identified as unarmed civilians working as security personnel. MSF Emergency Coordinator Julien Binet, based in Brussels, stated that the two individuals were carrying out their humanitarian duties when they were killed.

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The organization described the incident as a direct hit on a fully functioning medical facility, emphasizing that its location was known to Israeli forces. Binet noted that MSF had repeatedly shared the clinic's location with the Israeli military to ensure safety, yet the strike still occurred. This event marks the 17th MSF staff member killed in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict.

Conflicting Claims on Staff Roles

While MSF maintains that the victims were unarmed watchmen, Israeli officials have alleged that the two men were Hamas fighters. This discrepancy has led to a stark divide in the narrative surrounding the attack. Binet criticized this pattern, stating that allegations against humanitarian workers are often used after attacks to justify the killings of aid staff and strikes on healthcare facilities.

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MSF emphasized that the killed employees were not combatants but were employed to manage crowds and provide security for the medical site. The organization called for immediate protection of civilians, humanitarian workers, and health facilities, expressing outrage over what it termed a targeted attack on a recognized aid organization.

Disruption of Vital Medical Services

The closure of the Gaza City clinic has created an immediate gap in healthcare services for a population already facing a devastated medical system. The facility provided care to nearly 2,000 patients weekly before the strike. MSF announced that the suspension will disrupt a wide range of essential services, including prenatal and postnatal care, family planning, nutrition support, wound treatment, and mental health consultations.

This loss comes at a critical time for Gaza, where over three years of bombing have severely damaged infrastructure. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported earlier this month that 42 percent of essential medicines and supplies are out of stock. More than half of essential chemotherapy medicines and nearly three-quarters of supplies for open-heart surgery and cardiac catheterization are unavailable.

International Condemnation and Accountability

The attack has drawn sharp condemnation from global health leaders. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked. He declared that attacks on health facilities and personnel in Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable, extending heartfelt condolences to MSF and the bereaved families.

Julien Binet highlighted the lack of meaningful accountability for the repeated killing of humanitarian workers over the past two years. He noted that MSF's efforts to seek clarification through Israeli military, administrative, and legal channels have been met with procedural delays and a lack of substantive responses. The organization is calling for Israel to be held accountable through independent international mechanisms.

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Kamel Mohanna, president of Amel Association International, echoed these sentiments, stating that the people of Gaza have the right to receive medical care safely. He emphasized that health workers must be able to perform their jobs without risking their lives. The UN chief added that all parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, particularly the duty to protect hospitals and medical personnel.

Broader Crisis in Gaza Healthcare

The shutdown of the MSF clinic exacerbates the already critical state of healthcare in the territory. Only a fraction of the 36 hospitals that operated before October 2023 has returned to full functionality, with nearly half remaining fully out of service. Restrictions on aid entering Gaza have left many patients unable to access basic services.

The cumulative effect of these attacks and restrictions has created a humanitarian emergency. MSF's presence in Gaza has been vital, but the loss of staff and facilities continues to erode the capacity to deliver care. The organization's decision to close the clinic is a direct result of the security risks faced by its workers and the destruction of their operational base.

As the conflict continues, the protection of humanitarian workers remains a central concern for international organizations. The death of the two watchmen adds to the growing toll of aid workers killed in the region. MSF and its partners are urging the international community to enforce protections for healthcare facilities and personnel to prevent further loss of life and services.