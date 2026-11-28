Doctors Without Borders expressed outrage after an Israeli airstrike killed two of its employees outside a medical clinic in Gaza, asserting the site was clearly marked and known to Israeli forces. While MSF demands accountability, the Israeli military claimed the victims were terrorists posing as humanitarian workers, raising the total number of MSF staff killed in the conflict to 17.

A Doctors Without Borders employee inspects the site of an Israel i strike that killed two of his colleagues on Nov. 28. GENEVA — Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières has voiced outrage after an Israel i strike killed two of its ​staff outside a medical clinic in “Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the ​ Israel i military,” it said.

“We call for accountability. ” Israel’s military confirmed the ​strike but said the two MSF staff were “terrorists ⁠posing as humanitarian workers”. The strike brings the total number ​of MSF staff killed in Gaza to 17, the ​medical group said in an overnight statement. MSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Israel’s allegations about its staff ​who worked as watchmen.earlier ‌this ⁠month.

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Its military says this is because Hamas fighters were operating inside them and parts of a Hamas tunnel network have been found running beneath them. Hospitals are protected sites under international law. Both attacking hospitals and ​their use for military purposes are typically ​considered breaches ⁠of the law. Although medical facilities can lose their protected status under certain conditions, rights groups say Israel has not ⁠shown ​sufficient evidence in many cases to ​justify its attacks on them during the war.