MSCI will take Strategy, Metaplanet, Yellow Cake, Skel and Upexi out of its global indexes as of the Nov. 30 close, after a new screen classified them as non-operating companies.

MSCI will remove Strategy, the largest corporate bitcoin holder, from the MSCI USA Index as of the close of Nov. 30, the index providershow Strategy out of its USA Index, which also takes it out of the broader MSCI World and ACWI indexes.

The same reviewJapan’s Metaplanet from the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index and uranium holder Yellow Cake from the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap Index, and it removes Iceland’s Skel Fjárfestingafélag from the MSCI Iceland Frontier Markets Small Cap Index and micro-cap Upexi from the USA Micro Cap Index. All five had already been marked Deleted on MSCI’sStrategy is the only large-cap name in the group and, on that October list, accounted for more than 90% of the five companies’ combined float-adjusted market value.

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The company850,364 bitcoin as of Nov. 8, acquired at an average price of $75,456 a coin, or $64.16 billion in aggregate. The rule does not mention bitcoin. The index first checks whether a company’s operating assets equal at least 50% of total assets. Issuers that fail that core screen face five financial ratios, and a company flagged on four or more of them is ineligible for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes.

Buffers limit turnover. A company outside the indexes cannot be added if it fails the ineligibility screen in either of its two most recent annual filing periods, but a current constituent is removed only if it fails in each of them. The indexThe screen replaces an approach aimed squarely at crypto.

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The index first proposed in late 2025 to exclude companies whose digital assets made up 50% or more of total assets, thenthat plan in January and opened a broader consultation in August. It adopted the new methodology on Oct. 15, with minor modifications, and said it would end the interim measures it had placed on those companies in October 2025, including a freeze on share-count increases and a deferral of additions.

Funds that track an MSCI index have to hold what the index holds, so they will have to sell the deleted stocks by the Nov. 30 close. JPMorgan analysts estimated last November that an exclusion could drive about $2.8 billion of outflows from Strategy, and as much as $8.8 billion more if other index providers followed. That estimate was built on MSCI’s earlier digital-asset proposal, not the October screen, and MSCI itself has published no figure.

A removal does not delist Strategy’s stock, and nothing in the rules forces the company to sell bitcoin. The pressure lands on the shares, and through them on the premium Strategy uses to fund new purchases by selling stock.funds tracking MSCI’s global investable indexes hold 3.1% of its basic shares outstanding, and that it reports its bitcoin treasury as an operating segment under U.S. GAAP. Seventeen other constituents were on the potential watchlist, including SharpLink, TON Strategy and Solana Company.

Those names do not appear among Wednesday’s published deletions.bitcoin last quarter to show investors it could tap its holdings for liquidity. Strategy bought 1,036 bitcoin for $81.9 million in the week to Nov. 8, a purchase thatMicah first discovered Bitcoin in 2018 but remained a skeptic on the sidelines for too long. Since 2021, he has covered crypto and business and now works as a news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine, based in North Carolina.