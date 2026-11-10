MSC Seascape Passenger Charged With Federal Murder After Galveston Arrest

A Tyler, Texas, man faces a federal murder charge after a woman was found dead in his room aboard the MSC Seascape docked in Galveston.

A 48-year-old passenger, identified in court filings as Watford of Tyler, Texas, was arrested on a federal murder charge on Monday, November 9, after the MSC Seascape cruise ship docked in Galveston, according to the FBI. A female passenger was found dead in his room aboard the MSC Seascape, and federal authorities allege that the fatal attack followed an argument earlier in the evening.

The FBI task force officer who wrote the affidavit filed with the criminal complaint said Watford is accused of fatally beating and strangling the woman. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas announced the charge in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 10. The alleged homicide took place in international waters, which is why federal authorities took the case.

Also read FBI Investigates Suspected Homicide Aboard MSC Seascape After Return to Galveston

MSC Seascape Arrest Details and Timeline

Federal investigators say the dispute between Watford and the woman began on Sunday, November 8, while the two were dining together at a restaurant on the ship. According to the affidavit, Watford left the restaurant and went to his room after the argument, and the woman was later found dead inside that room.

Within an hour of Watford returning to his room, a housekeeper arrived to deliver towels and spoke with him after knocking on the door, the affidavit states. The housekeeper reportedly saw what she suspected was blood on Watford's hands and clothes, and she also saw the woman lying motionless, face down on the floor.

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The housekeeper then notified other MSC employees. Security camera footage, as described in the affidavit, shows those employees calling ship security after observing the motionless woman. A cruise ship investigator later alerted the FBI to the suspected homicide, and the woman was found dead in her room with multiple facial injuries.

Watford was detained by ship security personnel before FBI agents boarded the vessel after it docked in Galveston, according to the affidavit. Investigators have not publicly released the identity of the woman, and law enforcement has not named her in the court documents.

Alleged Confession and Cause of Death

In an interview with the FBI, Watford allegedly admitted to the killing, according to the affidavit. He told agents that he and the woman continued an escalating verbal dispute inside their room that caused him to snap, and that he struck her multiple times, causing blood to come from her mouth and onto his shirt, pants, and hands.

Watford also allegedly told investigators that after hitting the woman, he choked her with his hands and wrapped his arm around her neck while she was lying down. He said he strangled her from behind for about four to five minutes and that she was motionless when he let go. These statements are allegations contained in the affidavit and have not been tested in court.

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The Galveston medical examiner's office is expected to perform the woman's autopsy on Tuesday. The autopsy results will be central to confirming the cause of death, which the complaint describes as beating and strangulation.

Cruise Line Response and Court Schedule

MSC Cruises said in a statement to news outlets that it is cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those affected. The cruise line said the ship has left the port and resumed its planned itinerary, and it stated that it cannot provide more details because the matter is an active investigation.

Watford is scheduled to appear in federal court in Galveston for an initial appearance on Tuesday at 1 p.m., according to court records. If he is convicted of murder, he would face up to life in federal prison and a potential fine of up to $250,000. According to NBC News, Watford has a prior arrest record, including a 2024 arrest on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.