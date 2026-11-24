Educator Rachel Griffin-Accurso visits Ted Weiss Federal Building to support children in immigration court, promising legal aid for nine-year-old Angel.

Children navigating the complex legal proceedings of immigration court in Manhattan received an unexpected but vital source of comfort on Monday, November 23, 2026. Rachel Griffin-Accurso, widely recognized by her professional moniker as Ms. Rachel, appeared at the Ted Weiss Federal Building to provide direct emotional support to minors attending hearings without legal representation.

Ms. Rachel Supports Minors in Court

The educational YouTuber and children's entertainer was present at the federal building specifically to interact with children who were representing themselves in legal matters. She captured the interaction in a video shared to Instagram, highlighting the distress of seeing young children face the immigration system alone. She emphasized that allowing kids to represent themselves in such high-stakes environments is fundamentally wrong and deeply problematic.

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During her visit, Ms. Rachel focused her attention on a nine-year-old boy identified only as Angel, who was speaking at the microphone without an attorney. The educator described the experience of hearing the word 'removable' used repeatedly to describe these children as heartbreaking. She engaged Angel in conversation, asking him to create a Christmas wishlist to help him focus on something positive amidst the legal proceedings.

Angel's Wishlist and Immediate Support

After Angel wrote down his desires, Ms. Rachel shared the specific items with reporters, revealing that his top priority was securing an immigration lawyer. Following legal counsel, he listed blue Nikes and a television as other key desires. The entertainer immediately committed to fulfilling these requests, stating that Angel would receive all the items from her without any worry.

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She used the opportunity to publicly declare her intent to secure legal representation for the nine-year-old. Ms. Rachel posted a message on social media vowing to stop the cruelty she witnessed and confirming that she was actively getting Angel a lawyer. Her intervention serves as a direct response to the immediate legal vulnerability faced by the child during the court proceedings.

Stakeholder Collaboration and Advocacy

The visit was facilitated through a collaboration with several organizations and public officials dedicated to immigrant rights. Ms. Rachel credited Brad Lander for helping her meet the children and acknowledged his ongoing work to support this demographic. She also expressed gratitude to @freedomnews.tv, @thenyic, and @protestnsurvive for providing the footage and support during the event.

Furthermore, she thanked the Safe Passage Project and the I-Care Coalition for their continued efforts in assisting families within the immigration system. These organizations play a critical role in providing resources and advocacy for those navigating the legal complexities of immigration, making their presence at the Ted Weiss Federal Building essential for the children involved.

Broader Advocacy and Future Consequences

Ms. Griffin-Accurso has a long-standing record of criticizing United States immigration policies, particularly those affecting children. Her activism extends beyond this single event, including a visit in February where she joined other artists to voice concerns about child welfare in the system. In June, she visited families at the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey, describing the emotional toll on children separated from their parents.

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The immediate consequence of the court proceedings involves a deadline set by a judge. Angel's mother has been given until December 15 to secure legal representation for her son. This timeline underscores the urgency of the legal challenges faced by immigrant families and the critical need for sustained advocacy and support from public figures and organizations.