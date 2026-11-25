Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa and YouTube star Ms. Rachel had a call about ending child detention at the Dilley center.

YouTube teacher Rachel Accurso has joined Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa's push to end family detention at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, a pairing advocates hope will be powerful enough to shutter the South Texas facility that has become a flash point in the debate over immigration enforcement and the treatment of migrant children.

During a conversation posted by Accurso, known to her 22 million YouTube subscribers as Ms. Rachel, Hinojosa said children should not be held at the center.

Also read Ms. Rachel Calls for Help After Spotting 9-Year-Old Without Lawyer in Immigration Court

"I think the vast majority of Texans don't support what is happening, and it needs to stop," Hinojosa said on the video. "We should be able to come together to stop hurting kids in this country and in this state. " Accurso cited the position of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which has warned about the impact detention can have on children. She described child detention as harmful and praised Hinojosa's efforts to end the practice.

"We don't want to be people who abuse and hurt children, and we don't want to support people making money off the abuse of children," Accurso said. "This is a violation on the human rights of kids. " The video was posted alongside a caption from Accurso that said, "Dilley detention center needs to close! " She thanked Hinojosa, journalist Lidia Terrazas, Congressman Joaquin Castro and Senator-elect James Talarico for their work on the issue.

Newsweek reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and Hinojosa's office for comment. Reaction to the Ms. Rachel-Hinojosa Video The conversation has drawn attention from prominent voices online. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., wrote on X Tuesday that she commended Hinojosa and Accurso "for their courageous call to close the Dilley immigration detention center.

" "Their voices remind us that the protection of children and the affirmation of human dignity must transcend politics," King wrote. Support for closing the facility has also come from Castro, who responded to reports about Hinojosa's proposal earlier this month by saying he looked forward to working with the governor-elect "to shut down the Dilley Trailer Prison once and for all.

" He added: "We must end family detention in America. " Among Texas advocates, the pairing of Accurso and Hinojosa was viewed as a potentially influential moment in the campaign against family detention. Chriselda Vera, co-founder of the Blue Bunny Brigade, told Newsweek on Tuesday she was encouraged by the conversation and the attention it could bring to the issue.

"Ms. Rachel has been a champion for Dilley," Vera said. "She's been one of the champions from the very beginning, bringing visibility to it, even before a lot of people were speaking about it. " Vera said she believes the partnership could help increase public awareness because of the educator's massive audience. "I really do think it is gonna make a lot of impact because Ms. Rachel has a very large following," Vera said.

"Like a super large following, and there's a lot of eyes on her. So it's a good thing that she's meeting with Gina.

" She added that she hopes the facility is closed "as quickly as possible. " "Those children don't belong in there," Vera said. The issue is one area where Hinojosa has suggested she may be able to work across political lines.

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"We should be able to come together to stop hurting kids in this country and in this state," she said during the discussion with Accurso. History of the Dilley Facility The Dilley detention center was opened by the Obama administration in December 2014 amid a surge in migrant families crossing the southern border.

Federal officials said it was intended to detain mothers and children together while their immigration cases were resolved and to expand the government's ability to quickly process and remove families who did not qualify to remain in the United States. After being shuttered during former President Joe Biden's tenure, the facility reopened in April 2025 as the administration of President Donald Trump expanded immigration enforcement efforts.

It has since become a flash point in the national debate over the treatment of detained immigrant children and families. Critics argue children should not be held in immigration detention, while supporters contend family detention remains an important part of immigration enforcement policy. CoreCivic, the company contracted to operate the facility, has defended its operations.

"Nothing matters more to CoreCivic than the health and safety of the people in our care," the company said in a February statement. Earlier this year, Accurso emerged as one of the facility's highest-profile critics. In March, she began sharing video conversations with children detained at Dilley after connecting with Terrazas.

She later joined nearly 200 public figures in signing an open letter demanding the facility's closure and traveled to Capitol Hill in June carrying letters and drawings from detained children to share with federal lawmakers. How Hinojosa Became Involved Hinojosa's opposition to family detention predates her election victory.

In January, while still a gubernatorial candidate, she joined Texas Democrats in calling for the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who was being held at Dilley after immigration authorities detained him and his father in Minnesota. The case attracted national attention. Castro visited the facility and later announced that the child and his father had been released and returned to Minnesota. Hinojosa has since developed a more detailed proposal for ending family detention.

Earlier this month, she told The New York Times that she intended to use Texas' licensing authority to prevent private prison operators from holding children in detention facilities.

"Locking up little kids like that, even with their parents, that is child abuse," she told the news outlet. In subsequent interviews, including Spanish-language appearances, Hinojosa said Texas should not have families in detention and pledged to use the powers of her office to stop the practice. While Hinojosa has repeatedly pointed to state licensing as a mechanism for ending family detention, she has also acknowledged that the federally contracted facility ultimately operates within the federal immigration system.

Whether Texas can use its licensing authority to effectively halt family detention at Dilley is likely to become one of the first major immigration policy questions facing the incoming governor. Advocates said they are confident the Ms. Rachel-Hinojosa partnership can figure out a path forward. Texas Democratic strategist Allison Campolo celebrated the discussion on Facebook, writing that she was "still fangirling over Ms. Rachel and Gov-elect Hinojosa sitting down together to discuss Dilley and what to do for Texas kids.

"Two heroes solving the world's problems. My heart, you guys," she wrote. Chio Valerio-Gonzalez, a New-York based organizer with Mother Forward, said advocates are cautiously optimistic about Hinojosa's proposal but recognize the challenges posed by the federal government's role in immigrant detention.

"I'm really happy to hear that Gina Hinojosa is taking the stance of, at the very least, doing everything within her power," Valerio-Gonzalez told Newsweek. "If her theory is right that removing is going to do the trick, amazing. " She said the public will need to continue backing the facility's closure. Mother Forward is planning a national caravan to Dilley early next year to keep attention on the facility and pressure elected leaders to act.

"I think that only becomes a real possibility with a real demonstration of outrage against what's happening," she said. "It has to be a public fight. " Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. Cumminspush to end family detention at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, a pairing advocates hope will be powerful enough to shutter the South Texas facility that has become a flash point in the debate over immigration enforcement and the treatment of migrant children. During a conversation posted by Accurso, known to her 22 million YouTube subscribers as Ms. Rachel, Hinojosa said children should not be held at the center.

"I think the vast majority of Texans don't support what is happening, and it needs to stop," Hinojosa said on the video. "We should be able to come together to stop hurting kids in this country and in this state. "Accurso cited the position of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which has warned about the impact detention can have on children. She described child detention as harmful and praised Hinojosa's efforts to end the practice.

"We don't want to be people who abuse and hurt children, and we don't want to support people making money off the abuse of children," Accurso said. "This is a violation on the human rights of kids. " The video was posted alongside a caption from Accurso that said,"Dilley detention center needs to close! " She thanked Hinojosa, journalist Lidia Terrazas, Congressman Joaquin Castro and Senator-elect James Talarico for their work on the issue.

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The conversation has drawn attention from prominent voices online.

"Their voices remind us that the protection of children and the affirmation of human dignity must transcend politics," King wrote. Support for closing the facility has also come from Castro, who responded to reports about Hinojosa's proposal earlier this month by saying he looked forward to working with the governor-elect"to shut down the Dilley Trailer Prison once and for all.

" He added:"We must end family detention in America. " Among Texas advocates, the pairing of Accurso and Hinojosa was viewed as a potentially influential moment in the campaign against family detention.on Tuesday she was encouraged by the conversation and the attention it could bring to the issue. "Ms. Rachel has been a champion for Dilley," Vera said.

"She's been one of the champions from the very beginning, bringing visibility to it, even before a lot of people were speaking about it. " Vera said she believes the partnership could help increase public awareness because of the educator's massive audience. "I really do think it is gonna make a lot of impact because Ms. Rachel has a very large following," Vera said. "Like a super large following, and there's a lot of eyes on her.

So it's a good thing that she's meeting with Gina.

""Those children don't belong in there," Vera said. The issue is one area where Hinojosa has suggested she may be able to work across political lines.

"We should be able to come together to stop hurting kids in this country and in this state," she said during the discussion with Accurso. The Dilley detention center was opened by the Obama administration in December 2014 amid a surge in migrant families crossing the southern border.

Federal officials said it was intended to detain mothers and children together while their immigration cases were resolved and to expand the government's ability to quickly process and remove families who did not qualify to remain in the United States. After being shuttered during former President Joe Biden's tenure, the facility reopened in April 2025 as the administration of President Donald Trump expanded immigration enforcement efforts.

It has since become a flash point in the national debate over the treatment of detained immigrant children and families. Critics argue children should not be held in immigration detention, while supporters contend family detention remains an important part of immigration enforcement policy. CoreCivic, the company contracted to operate the facility, has defended its operations.

"Nothing matters more to CoreCivic than the health and safety of the people in our care," the company said in a February statement.emerged as one of the facility's highest-profile critics. In March, she began sharing video conversations with children detained at Dilley after connecting with Terrazas.

She later joined nearly 200 public figures in signing an open letter demanding the facility's closure and traveled to Capitol Hill in June carrying letters and drawings from detained children to share with federal lawmakers. Hinojosa's opposition to family detention predates her election victory.

In January, while still a gubernatorial candidate, she joined Texas Democrats in calling for the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who was being held at Dilley after immigration authorities detained him and his father in Minnesota. The case attracted national attention. Castro visited the facility and later announced that the child and his father had been released and returned to Minnesota.that she intended to use Texas' licensing authority to prevent private prison operators from holding children in detention facilities.

In subsequent interviews, including Spanish-language appearances, Hinojosa said Texas should not have families in detention and pledged to use the powers of her office to stop the practice. While Hinojosa has repeatedly pointed to state licensing as a mechanism for ending family detention, she has also acknowledged that the federally contracted facility ultimately operates within the federal immigration system.

Whether Texas can use its licensing authority to effectively halt family detention at Dilley is likely to become one of the first major immigration policy questions facing the incoming governor. Texas Democratic strategist Allison Campolo celebrated the discussion on Facebook, writing that she was"still fangirling over Ms. Rachel and Gov-elect Hinojosa sitting down together to discuss Dilley and what to do for Texas kids.

"I'm really happy to hear that Gina Hinojosa is taking the stance of, at the very least, doing everything within her power," Valerio-Gonzalez toldShe said the public will need to continue backing the facility's closure. Mother Forward is planning a national caravan to Dilley early next year to keep attention on the facility and pressure elected leaders to act.

"I think that only becomes a real possibility with a real demonstration of outrage against what's happening," she said. "It has to be a public fight. "