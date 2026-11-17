Throughout the past year, the children’s entertainer has called for grown-ups to do more to stand up for children everywhere, from ICE detention centers to Gaza.

, working with her musician husband Aron and shooting around New York on a shoestring budget. To an adult with a fully formed frontal lobe, her videos can be, well, a bit much: a whole lot of close-ups on Accurso’s mouth making shapes, cutesy stomp-clap sessions, and winsome nursery rhymes.

To children, though, the videos are a portal into a temporary bliss state so powerful that many parents have come to view Accurso as a quasi-­mythical figure. She has racked up billions of views and gained so many fervent fans that she inked a juicy deal withlast year, cementing her status as the biggest star in digital children’s entertainment. This fall, she released her first album,, and she sells a slate of branded toys and picture books.

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But when people look back on 2026, they’ll likely remember Ms. Rachel for something unrelated to her kid-centric empire: offering an example, for adults, of how to be a good person. Accurso speaks in a singsong voice when she’s performing in her trademark denim overalls and bubblegum-pink shirt. The former preschool music teacher started out hoping to create videos to help her son communicate, focusing on sign language, repetition, and other strategies employed by language development specialists.

The saccharine voice is part of it. Research indicates that speaking in high-pitched, rhythmic patterns best spurs imitations from kids. But this cotton-candy tone belies the convictions that drive Accurso professionally and personally. She is perhaps the single staunchest celebrity advocate for children and has faced fierce criticism for her advocacy on behalf of Palestinian kids.

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On her show, she has featured children like Rahaf Saed, a toddler who became a double amputee after an Israeli air strike hit her home in Gaza. At an awards ceremony, Accurso wore a dress embroidered with artwork from Gazan children. Recently, she pledged $1 million to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund; she’s gone so far as to insist that all of her collaborators speak on the issue and has called out celebrities who fail to do so.

She’s often compared to Mr. Rogers, but Accurso is as much an inheritor of Jane Fonda’s activist mantle. Blowback to her advocacy has been intense—pro-Israel groups have accused Accurso of antisemitism. One of these groups even wrote to Florida’s attorney general, asking for Accurso to be investigated as a potential “foreign agent” spewing “Hamas-aligned propaganda. ” None of this has deterred her from speaking out.

“I would risk everything, and I will risk my career over and over to stand up” for kids, she said in a radio interview last year. Accurso’s willingness to duke it out doesn’t end with Gaza. She has weathered right-wing ire for employing nonbinary performer Jules Hoffman, for celebrating Pride Month, and for speaking out against ICE.

She helped draw attention to the plight of a nonverbal 5-year-old imprisoned at a South Texas detention center by featuring a Zoom call with him on her social media. An immigration lawyer saw Accurso’s post and connected with the boy’s family, helping secure his release.

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“We need to put children’s lives and human lives before our hesitations,” Accurso said in an interview about her activism around ICE detentions. “I just urge everyone, especially those with huge platforms and privilege, to speak out. ” For her efforts, Fox News described Accurso as “really sinister. ” Talk to anyone who has encountered Accurso in person and they’re likely to share a glowing story about how lovely she is.

I’ll add mine to the pile. A few years ago, when I interviewed her for a story about YouTube and children’s television, I was bleary-eyed on Zoom after a long night with a teething baby. I mentioned that my then 1-year-old adored her videos, especially a song she sings about hopping bunnies, and that I’d sung it to him at night. A few weeks later, I got an email from Accurso.

It had a video attached; she’d made my son a personalized sing-along, making sure to say his name repeatedly during the Bunny Hop song so he knew it was something special, just for him.is a senior writer at WIRED. She covers prediction markets, the future of media, and how AI is changing the internet. She’s also interested in digital grey markets and regulatory battles over new tech. She is based in Chicago. Send tips to