Children's entertainer Ms Rachel told Hasan Minhaj she began swearing because of the silence over the Gaza conflict and defended Macklemore after he was pushed off Ed Sheeran's tour.

Children's entertainer Ms Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, said the silence over the conflict in Gaza is so f---ed up that she has started swearing.

She made the comments during an appearance on Hasan Minhaj's podcast. Accurso said she has enough money to speak freely and credited those who spoke out earlier and lost their jobs. She called those people the brave ones and said it is f---ed up that they paid such a price. I never swear, she said, but I have started swearing because I see things and ask how is this possible.

Also read Ms. Rachel visits immigration court, spotlights children facing deportation

Ms Rachel Cites Human Rights Groups On Genocide

She pointed to Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the United Nations and the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem. She said those organizations are not wrong and that they are clear this is a genocide. She added it is a great thing to say when there is a genocide, referring to Macklemore's call to end it.

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Accurso was asked about her condemnation of Ed Sheeran, whom she accused of caving to pressure after his opening act Macklemore was pushed out of Sheeran's tour for chanting Free Palestine at a concert. Macklemore chanted Free Palestine at MetLife Stadium. Accurso said she sees people prioritizing language over children's lives and that she will not play about that because Palestinian children's lives matter and they are still being killed every day.

When there is a genocide going on, a genocide which we all have a duty to speak out against, actually countries have a duty to stop a genocide, she said. Minhaj reacted to her remarks by saying, Go off. Accurso has frequently posted about the conflict and condemned celebrities she feels do not use their platforms to advocate for Gazans. She has millions of followers on social media.

Accurso Defies Controversy Over Free Palestine Slogan

She shrugged off Free Palestine being a controversial slogan and insisted celebrities not speaking out against the war in Gaza is costing people's lives. She said she acknowledges those who spoke out long ago and lost their jobs and did not have the money she has. Accurso told Minhaj that she and her family made enough money for their lives, so she can say anything she wants and she does.

She said the people who spoke out early were the brave ones and were amazing. She repeated that the situation is so f---ed up that she never swore before but now she swears. She said she keeps seeing things and asking how is this possible. She named Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the U.N. and B'Tselem, the Israeli human rights organization she said she met with.

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She said they are so clear that this is genocide. Accurso said people are getting mad that Macklemore says to end the genocide. She said that is a great thing to say when there is a genocide. She said she sees people prioritizing language over children's lives.

Rachel Accurso Condemns Celebrities Silence On Conflict

She said she is not going to play about that because children's lives matter. She said Palestinian children's lives matter and they are still being killed every day. She said when there is a genocide, everyone has a duty to speak out against it and countries have a duty to stop it. Accurso has repeatedly condemned celebrities she believes are not using their platforms to advocate for Gazans.

She has millions of followers and has posted frequently about the conflict.