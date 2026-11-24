MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle threatened to boot panelist Jason Calacanis after he called a Yale lecturer a 'Yale elite' during a heated debate about Nvidia's reinstated CEO Jensen Huang. The panel also saw Ron Insana attack 'Silicon Valley BS' before Ruhle restored order.

Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board director on Monday, following input from senior U.S. government officials who indicated his return poses no national security risk after an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Trump praises Huang reinstatement

Huang had resigned a little over a week earlier after admitting to the affair with the suspected spy. Reports have since accused him of affairs with at least two Nvidia staffers. The New York Times reported Sunday that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, had been involved. President Donald Trump praised the decision on Truth Social, calling Huang a great patriot and a national treasure.

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He also urged the chipmaker to complete its internal export-control investigation. Trump later defended Huang's credibility and Nvidia's future, saying sex sells. The reinstatement triggered a fiery debate on MS NOW's Money, Power, Politics on Monday. Host Stephanie Ruhle rebuked several guests for questioning each other's credibility and demanded they leave if they refused to follow her rules.

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Calacanis defends Nvidia CEO

Tech entrepreneur and investor Jason Calacanis defended the reinstated CEO, arguing that someone as wealthy and successful as Huang would never risk committing treason. He said what the third-richest person in the world wants is to be the number-one richest person in the world and people that wealthy, it is not uncommon.

Yale School of Management lecturer and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Gautam Mukunda countered that there are credible accusations that Huang might have engaged in a criminal conspiracy to violate export control laws. He said the argument that the third-richest person is not gonna do that is on its face absurd. Calacanis interjected, dismissing the argument as how Yale elites think. Ruhle immediately cut in to scold him, saying she would not allow guests to label one another.

Hold on, she told Calacanis. What we are not going to do here is say that because he works at Yale, he is some sort of elite. What we are not going to do is label anyone. Just like I am not gonna label you a tech bro, she added.

I am going to say Jason is an investor who is here, and you are welcome to be here and share your opinions. But you are not gonna sit at my table and say you are a Yale elite so you think this. If that is what you are going to do, then the door is right there, Ruhle continued, gesturing off-screen as she faced a grinning Calacanis.

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Ruhle shuts down insults

Chaos broke out again when Ron Insana, senior business analyst at MS NOW, said he was going to label some people because he was so sick of this Silicon Valley BS that is just off the charts. While some panelists laughed, Ruhle again jumped in, saying, Hold on, Ron, I am not going to let you do that again. We are all sitting here and we are respecting one another and we are sharing one another's educated opinion.

You are not going to accuse anyone of just being a Silicon Valley X, Y or Z, she added. Give your opinion based on the facts that you know, she told Insana. The segment highlighted tensions over Huang's return and the ongoing scrutiny of his conduct and Nvidia's export-control compliance.