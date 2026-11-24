Rachel Maddow and more than a dozen other MS NOW on-air hosts issued a public letter urging parent company Versant Media to reach a new deal with unionized employees affiliated with WGA East that ensures 'fair wages and protections,' before their previous agreement expires Dec. 3.

MS NOW Hosts ‘Disappointed’ Management Has Yet to Reach WGA Union Deal Guaranteeing ‘Fair Wages’; Network Boss Rebecca Kutler Responds to Accusations Trump Posts Bizarre AI Meme of Jensen Huang Holding Up a Bra, Riffing Off 2024 Assassination Attempt on President, After Nvidia Board Reinstates CEOon-air hosts issued a public letter urging parent company Versant Media to reach a new deal with unionized employees affiliated with, MS NOW’s president, responded to their complaints in a memo to the outlet’s staffers — writing in part, “We must weigh every financial commitment against our ability to invest in journalism.

” ‘Russell Brand: Open Secret’: Netflix Doc Reveals His ‘Jokes’ About Rape, Making a Girlfriend ‘Brush Her Teeth Until They Bled’ and MoreWriters Guild of America East members at MS NOW are currently negotiating for a second collective bargaining agreement.

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“Despite the network’s historic midterm ratings and strong performance across the business, workers are still fighting for a fair contract with Versant Media Group management,” the union said. MS NOW hosts and guests including Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, Christopher Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell and Nicolle Wallace signed onto “a letter of solidarity calling for a fair wages and protections for the MS NOW Union,” released Tuesday by WGA East.

Others signing the letter included Ali Velshi, Amy McGrath, Alicia Menendez, Jacob Soboroff, David Noriega, Jillian Frankel, Ayman Mohyeldin, Katie Phang, Christine Jansing, Symone Sanders Townsend, Antonia Hylton, Jonathan Capehart and Michael Steele. The letter, which WGA East said was delivered to Versant management at the bargaining table, reads: “As hosts and guests of MS NOW programs, we stand in solidarity with the MS NOW Union as they fight for a contract that addresses inflation, AI protections and retirement security.

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As one of the most trusted names in news, we are proud of our programming and the MS NOW producers that make it possible. We’re disappointed that Versant Media’s decision makers expect unit members to work extra hours creating new digital content, without treating it as extra work or paying for it. On top of that, we are disappointed that Versant Media will not agree to the Union’s demands for annual and minimum wage increases that keep pace with inflation.

We are calling on the company to agree to a quick and fair process to recognize all employees’ rightful place in the MS NOW Union without division or delay. Additionally, we call on the company to agree to a contract that will protect wages, benefits and security at work. ” Kutler, who has led MS NOW since January 2025, addressed many of the allegations in a memo.

“Let me be clear: we support our employees’ right to organize, to be represented, and to advocate for themselves. That has never been in question, nor should it be,” she wrote. According to Kutler, MS NOW has already reached “tentative agreements” with WGAE on “numerous issues throughout this process and shown a willingness to find common ground where differences remain.

” “We have made meaningful proposals to increase compensation, address workload concerns, expand opportunities for growth and advancement, and provide protections against AI, among many other offerings,” Kutler said. That said, according to Kutler, MS NOW’s success “does not insulate us from the financial pressures reshaping our industry. It takes a realistic understanding of these market pressures for us to continue our success.

We must weigh every financial commitment against our ability to invest in journalism, develop new programming, hire journalists, cover the 2028 presidential campaign, and build out platforms that will carry MS NOW into the future, including our direct-to-consumer offering. ” Kutler said MS NOW will “continue to compensate our employees fairly and competitively, while protecting our long-term growth. Those responsibilities are not mutually exclusive, but they require thoughtful decisions.

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” “As we approach the final weeks of these negotiations, let’s stay focused on what unites us: our shared commitment to the journalism we produce, the audiences who count on us, and the future of MS NOW. I am optimistic that together we will reach a fair and responsible agreement that reflects the respect we have for our colleagues and the work we do together,” Kutler said.

In addition to guarantees on wages and overtime pay for MS NOW union workers, the WGAE is seeking to expand union jurisdiction at MS NOW during negotiations for the unit’s second union contract. The currently 300-member bargaining unit is demanding union recognition for approximately 50 additional workers including employees in MS NOW’s digital, audio and longform, newsgathering, planning and DC bureau divisions.

The union’s first contract, ratified as the MSNBC Union in 2023, included a minimum 3% pay increase every year for the three-year contract’s duration and improvements to policies regarding extra pay for additional work, overnight work and out-of-title work. In the past year, Kutler noted in her memo Tuesday, MS NOW reached new collective bargaining agreements with other labor organizations, including two International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees locals and the Directors Guild of America.

According to Kutler, MS NOW offers the highest starting salaries among its peers, “having raised entry-level salaries significantly over the last five years, and the starting point for each role’s salary range is typically higher than our broadcast and cable news competitors. ” In addition, according to Kutler, “while many other news organizations are cutting back their newsrooms and trimming roles, we have filled more than 200 in the past year at MS NOW and continue recruiting for dozens of open positions.

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