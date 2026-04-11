MS NOW host Symone Sanders Townsend questions Byron Donalds' racial kinship after Florida governor win

Symone Sanders Townsend acknowledged Byron Donalds' historic election as Florida's first Black governor but suggested his conservative policies mean he is not true kinfolk with other Black Americans.

MS NOW host Symone Sanders Townsend said Tuesday that Florida Republican Byron Donalds was not true kinfolk with other Black Americans after acknowledging his historic victory in the state race for governor.

Sanders Townsend questioned the political significance of Donalds victory, saying he would continue Gov. Ron DeSantis agenda. I will say, though, you know, as they say in my community, all kinfolk aint skinfolk, Sanders Townsend said, although she appeared to mean it the other way around.

Also read GOP Rep. Byron Donalds wins Florida governor’s race, becoming the state’s first Black leader

Byron Donalds Continues Ron DeSantis Agenda

And what I say and what I mean by that is Byron Donalds is making history, but he is going to continue the political direction that Ron DeSantis is going to continue in Florida, she said. Tim Graham, Media Research Center director of media analysis and executive editor of NewsBusters, criticized the remarks in a statement to Fox News Digital. Graham said Sanders Townsend was suggesting Black conservatives political beliefs conflicted with their racial identity.

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Symone Sanders is trying to argue that Blackness and conservatism are polar opposites or that being a Black conservative is being a traitor to your race, Graham said. She suggests that Gov. Ron DeSantis has been anti-Black in his policies, and so Donalds is going to continue this allegedly anti-Black agenda, he said. Graham said the underlying message demanded political conformity from Black Americans.

Criticism Compared To Clarence Thomas Hearings

He compared the criticism to Democrats treatment of Clarence Thomas during his difficult 1991 Supreme Court confirmation hearings, when Thomas described the proceedings as a high-tech lynching. Sanders Townsend comments followed Donalds narrow victory over Democrat David Jolly in the state. Donalds will succeed term-limited DeSantis in a rare bright spot for Republicans Tuesday, after Democrats swept into power across the rest of the country.

Sanders Townsend explicitly acknowledged the significance of Donalds election before turning to his policies and comparing his agenda to the outgoing governors. It is a historic win. It is the first time Florida has elected a Black governor, Sanders Townsend said. And, so, he was on The Breakfast Club this morning, was being asked about all kinds of policies and whatnot.

Donalds Pushes Back Against Jasmine Crockett

And he, you know, sounded similar to Ron DeSantis. Donalds previously pushed back against Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, after she criticized his marriage to a White woman in remarks that resurfaced in 2025. Speaking on The Joe Pags Show, Donalds said his wife should be left out of their political dispute.

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Here is what I am going to say, first and foremost: Do not talk about my wife. Keep my wife out of this. It aint got nothing to do with her, Donalds said.