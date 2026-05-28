MS-13 gang cut man’s heart out with a machete in forest as heinous tattoo gives away suspect: trial

Prosecutors say alleged gang member Angel Guzman helped butcher a man deep inside the Angeles National Forest in 2017.

A chilling tattoo of a human heart clutched by clawed hands may have helped federal prosecutors tie an alleged MS-13 gangster to one of Los Angeles ’ most gruesome killings, a court has heard.in 2017 — stabbing him more than 100 times, carving out his heart with a machete, and dumping his body into a canyon, theAssistant US Attorney Suria Bahadue told jurors the violence stemmed from a dramatic shift inside the gang beginning around 2015, when local leaders allegedly adopted stricter “Salvadoran rules” requiring recruits to kill in order to earn full membership.

“There was a shift in the way MS-13 operated in this city,” Bahadue said. “That shift resulted in extreme violence. ”A chilling tattoo of a human heart may have helped feds solve the murder tied an alleged MS-13 gangster. On March 6, 2017, gang members allegedly lured Sibrian from Whitsett Park in North Hollywood before choking him unconscious and driving him into the remote forest.

Authorities say the group stopped to buy rubber gloves and alcohol before carrying out the savage attack in an isolated canyon area without cellphone service or witnesses. Prosecutors allege Guzman and several others repeatedly hacked and stabbed Sibrian with knives and machetes, inflicting 107 stab wounds before his heart was removed from his chest.

“Snoopy was surprised at the level of violence that his foot soldiers had reached, and he promoted them,” Bahadue told jurors, referring to alleged Fulton clique leader Edgar Velasquez by his nickname. Defense attorneys blasted the government’s case as unreliable, arguing prosecutors lack physical evidence directly tying their clients to the murders. Angel Guzman and three other alleged members of MS-13 are facing charges tied to the string of murders.

“Their entire case is built on murderer’s row — a bunch of liars just trying to get out of jail,” Guzman’s attorney James Tedford said. A third victim, Elvin Hernandez, was allegedly murdered for falsely claiming ties to MS-13. A cooperating witness testified gang members attempted to decapitate him before throwing his body into a canyon. Authorities say the violent killings reflected an escalating effort by the gang to enforce loyalty through terror.

Prosecutors claim one defendant later bragged behind bars about the murders.

“Yeah, I killed him, motherf–ker. I’m going to throw ‘MS’ at them like this,” alleged gang member Jose Jonathan Castillo reportedly said. A chilling tattoo of a human heart may have helped feds solve the murder tied an alleged MS-13 gangster. Angel Guzman and three other alleged members of MS-13 are facing charges tied to the string of murders.





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