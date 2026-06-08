Mrs Hinch shares her weight loss journey and emotional struggles

Mrs Hinch, a cleaning influencer, has shared her dramatic weight loss journey and emotional struggles on Instagram. She has detailed her botched gastric band surgery and the lifelong complications it has caused her. She also opened up about her fear of time and the guilt she feels for not using the woodwork workshop at their home.

Mrs Hinch has showcased her dramatic weight loss in a throwback snap on Instagram on Sunday as she detailed her botched gastric band surgery . The cleaning influencer, 36, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, said she regretted having a gastric band fitted when she was 21 as it has given her 'lifelong complications'.

Sharing a before and after snap of her weight loss, Sophie admitted she has always 'struggled' with her weight and has had a 'complicated relationship with food'. She also opened up about her fear of time and the guilt she feels for not using the woodwork workshop at their home. Sophie is a proud mum to three boys and her eldest son Ronnie was diagnosed with autism in 2023





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Weight Loss Gastric Band Surgery Complicated Relationship With Food Fear Of Time Guilt Autism Weight Loss Journey Emotional Struggles Weight Loss Gastric Band Surgery Complicated Relationship With Food Fear Of Time Guilt Autism Weight Loss Journey Emotional Struggles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rachel Brosnahan Shares Wedding Photos and Reflects on Final Season of The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star posts intimate wedding images on Instagram, discusses the evolution of Midge and Lenny's on‑screen romance, and addresses the media double standard affecting her personal life.

Read more »

Simone Biles Shares Scary Health Emergency Experience in Heartfelt Instagram PostOlympic gymnast Simone Biles revealed a terrifying health emergency that left her fearing for her life, sharing details from her hospital bed via Instagram Stories. The 29-year-old athlete, who was hospitalized with unexplained symptoms, posted photos of her hospital bracelets and received an outpouring of support from loved ones, including floral arrangements. Her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, spoke about their supportive relationship, though he has not publicly addressed the recent incident. Biles' candid post highlights the importance of privacy, resilience, and the strength found in personal connections during crises.

Read more »

She studied kids’ picky eating for 14 years—here’s what she learnedPicky eating may feel like a modern parenting inevitability—but it wasn’t always this way.

Read more »

Mrs Hinch Reveals Regret Over Gastric Band, Grief-Stricken 'Fear of Time' and Son's Autism in Candid Instagram PostIn a detailed Instagram post, cleaning influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, known as Mrs Hinch, shares her regret over a gastric band surgery performed at 21 due to lifelong complications, discusses her ongoing struggle with body image, and reveals how her father's sudden death has instilled a constant fear of time. She also opens up about her eldest son's autism diagnosis and her choice to shield him from public view during difficult moments.

Read more »