Mrs Hinch Reveals Regret Over Gastric Band, Grief-Stricken 'Fear of Time' and Son's Autism in Candid Instagram Post

In a detailed Instagram post, cleaning influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, known as Mrs Hinch, shares her regret over a gastric band surgery performed at 21 due to lifelong complications, discusses her ongoing struggle with body image, and reveals how her father's sudden death has instilled a constant fear of time. She also opens up about her eldest son's autism diagnosis and her choice to shield him from public view during difficult moments.

Mrs Hinch , the popular cleaning influencer also known as Sophie Hinchliffe , has shared a deeply personal and reflective post on Instagram, revealing significant aspects of her life including the long-term consequences of a past medical procedure, profound grief following her father's death, and the realities of raising a child with autism.

The 36-year-old mother of three used a throwback photograph to illustrate her dramatic weight loss, but the post quickly became a candid narrative about her complicated relationship with her body, food, and a decision she made at age 21. She expressed strong regret over having a gastric band fitted, a surgery that while effective for weight loss, left her with lifelong complications she would not choose again.

Sophie opened up about struggling with her weight and body image for years, fluctuating between sizes 20 and 6, and never feeling comfortable in her own skin, even after achieving a size 6. She described a persistent habit of picking apart her appearance daily and finding compliments awkward, underscoring that her journey is about more than just physical size but about deep-seated self-acceptance.

Beyond her personal health journey, Sophie's post turned to an emotional discussion about grief and its lasting impact after the sudden death of her father, Alan, in April 2024. His passing, following a month-long hospitalization for respiratory issues, has fundamentally altered her perspective. She articulated developing a pervasive 'fear of time,' constantly thinking about the limited time everyone has and feeling consumed by this anxiety.

This new mindset contrasts with the calm she observes in others, as she grapples with the uncertainty of life highlighted by her loss. Grief, she wrote, has taught her that life is short, yet the fear of time has become a relentless companion, present each morning. Her grief is physically manifested in her home, specifically in a woodwork workshop created for her father in an outbuilding on their £1.1 million Essex farmhouse.

Sophie confessed to feeling intense guilt for not being able to enter the workshop since holding her father's hand for the last time. The space remains untouched, exactly as they left it, with an unfinished project, her father's pen and fleece in their spots, and sawdust undisturbed on the floor. She expressed uncertainty about returning, desiring to go back and make him proud but carrying the daily weight of that unfulfilled intention.

The post also touched on family life, revealing that her eldest son, Ronnie, who is six, was diagnosed with autism in 2023. Sophie addressed the common perception that she only shares the positive aspects of autism, clarifying that she deliberately does not film or post about Ronnie's moments of struggle or overwhelm to protect his privacy. She is also mother to Lennie, five, and Vinnie, 15 months.

The heartfelt post received an outpouring of support from fans, who praised her strength and assured her that her father would be proud





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Mrs Hinch Sophie Hinchliffe Gastric Band Weight Loss Body Image Grief Father Death Fear Of Time Autism Parenting

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