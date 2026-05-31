Mr Tumble Star Justin Fletcher Madly in Love with Co-Star Samantha Dorrance

Children's TV icon Justin Fletcher, known as Mr Tumble, is in a relationship with his co-star Samantha Dorrance, who is 21 years younger. The couple live together and are reportedly very happy.

Children's television icon Justin Fletcher , widely recognized as Mr Tumble from the CBeebies series Something Special, has reportedly found love with his co-star Samantha Dorrance .

The couple, who have been performing together on stage and screen, are now living together at Fletcher's £2.5 million farmhouse in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. According to insiders, the pair are madly in love and have formed a deep bond that transcends their professional collaboration. Despite a 21-year age gap - Fletcher is 55 while Dorrance is 34 - their relationship is said to be strong and harmonious.

Friends of the couple have expressed their delight at seeing Fletcher so happy after being single for a period. A source told The Sun that the romance blossomed last year, leading to Dorrance moving into Fletcher's six-bedroom home. The farmhouse serves as their sanctuary, a place where they feel most at ease. The couple's bond is well-known among their tour castmates and close circle.

On social media, Dorrance often shares updates from their life together, referring to Fletcher as 'her partner' and posting about shared interests such as hatching chickens from fertilized eggs they obtained from a local honesty box. She posted in March, recounting how they discovered the eggs were fertilized and decided to incubate them. The professional synergy between Fletcher and Dorrance is evident in their work on Something Special.

The show, which aims to teach children communication skills through Makaton sign language, has been a staple on CBeebies for years. Fletcher's character Mr Tumble is a lovable clown who uses simple signs and gestures, while Dorrance plays Tootsie, his best friend. Their on-screen chemistry translates well to live performances, as they tour the UK with the Time to Rock show, entertaining families with music and interactive segments.

The story of their romance comes amid amusing comments from football star Wayne Rooney, who jokingly blamed Mr Tumble for his vasectomy. On The Wayne Rooney Show, the former Manchester United and England striker expressed his hatred for the character, claiming he couldn't bear to watch the show for a fifth time with his children.

Rooney recalled seeing Fletcher in the Match of the Day dressing room and attributed his decision to undergo the snip in 2018 to the repetitive viewing. Despite Rooney's humorous remarks, Fletcher and Dorrance remain beloved figures in children's entertainment, and their personal happiness seems to be thriving. Fletcher's career has been illustrious, earning him a BAFTA for his work on Something Special. Dorrance, a talented performer in her own right, has gained recognition for her role as Tootsie.

The couple's shared passion for entertaining children and promoting inclusive communication has brought them together, both professionally and personally. As they balance their busy touring schedule with their private life at the farm, they enjoy simple pleasures like gardening and spending time with their animals. The source emphasized that for Justin, Samantha is The One, and their friends are thrilled to see him so content.

The pair's relationship underscores the idea that love can flourish in unexpected places, even on the set of a children's TV show. With their shared interests and mutual respect, Fletcher and Dorrance have built a life that blends work and home seamlessly. As they continue to inspire young audiences with their performances, their own love story adds an extra layer of warmth to their public personas





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Mr Tumble Justin Fletcher Samantha Dorrance Cbeebies Romance

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