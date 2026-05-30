Mr Tumble Star Justin Fletcher Finds Love with Co-Star Samantha Dorrance Amid Tour Break

Children's television presenter Justin Fletcher, known as Mr Tumble, and his girlfriend Samantha Dorrance were seen arriving at a hotel in Wolverhampton during a break from their joint tour. The couple, who live together at his Oxfordshire farmhouse, are described as 'madly in love' despite a 17-year age gap.

Kid TV star Mr Tumble , played by Justin Fletcher , and his girlfriend Samantha Dorrance have been spotted arriving at the four-star The Mount Country Manor Hotel & Golf in Wolverhampton.

The couple, who share a significant age gap of 17 years, appeared relaxed as they checked in with their bags, taking a break from Fletcher's 'Justin Live: Justin Time to Rock!

' tour, in which both are starring. Fletcher, 55, wore a green gilet over a T-shirt and trousers, his eyes shaded by sunglasses, while Dorrance, 34, who portrays Tootsie on the CBeebies series, chose a figure-hugging summer dress with a sweater draped over her shoulders. Both donned matching baseball caps, a subtle nod to their close bond. The relationship between the beloved children's entertainer and Dorrance has blossomed over the past year.

They currently reside together at Fletcher's £2.5 million six-bedroom farmhouse in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, which friends describe as their 'sanctuary'. Their romance reportedly began after they reconnected, with Dorrance moving into the property shortly thereafter. While Fletcher has a long-standing career in children's television, including shows like 'Something Special', 'Justin's House', and 'Gigglebiz', he previously admitted to being a workaholic, which hindered his search for a long-term partner.

In a past interview with The Mirror, he expressed his desire to settle down, stating, 'I'm not married, live alone and have been single for a while now because I've been a workaholic... But I do want to free up some time for myself and my family. I'd love to have children so I need to find someone who likes kids. A couple of kids would be lovely.

' Sources close to the couple indicate they are 'madly in love' and that the age difference is inconsequential. 'For Justin, Samantha is 'The One',' a friend told The Sun, adding that their castmates on the tour and their circle of friends are 'thrilled' about their happiness. Evidence of their domestic life occasionally surfaces on Dorrance's social media; she does not often tag Fletcher but shares posts from their home, referring to him as her 'partner'.

In March, she posted about hatching chickens in an incubator that Fletcher had, writing, 'Last year, me and my partner hatched our own chickens.

' This glimpse into their shared country life contrasts with the performer's public persona. Interestingly, their connection also touches on broader pop culture; former footballer Wayne Rooney once humorously blamed Mr Tumble for his decision to have a vasectomy, admitting he 'hate[s] Mr Tumble' after enduring the show repeatedly for his children





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Justin Fletcher Mr Tumble Samantha Dorrance Tootsie Cbeebies Relationship Age Gap

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