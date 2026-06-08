This news is simply fantastic! Mr. Fantastic, Rocket, Groot and Silk are all ready to make their debut on the next season of 'Marvel's Spidey And His Amazing Friends' as they take on their most spectacular rescues yet! Season 5 premieres July 13 on Disney Jr. and the next day on Disney+.

Mr. Fantastic, Rocket, Groot and Silk join season 5 of 'Marvel's Spidey And His Amazing Friends' The team of heroes will take on their biggest rescues yet, with some help from some familiar faces across the Marvel universeRocket, Groot, Mr. Fantastic and more Marvel heroes are ready to team up on the coming season of"Spidey And His Amazing Friends"Disney Jr.'s "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" is headed into its fifth season next month and gave a sneak peek of what fans can expect on Peter, Miles and Gwen's next adventures!

Joining the heroic trio of web-slingers are familiar heroes from across the Marvel universe. Mario Lopez joins the cast to voice the stretchy genius Mr. Fantastic. Rocket Raccoon, voiced by Trevor Devall, and Groot, voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson, willAnd a new Spidey friend, Silk, voiced by Avelyn Choi, will web swing alongside the other Spiders to save the day!

The season will include a "Rescue-Webs" story arc, having the team take on more dangerous rescues while using their brand-new firetruck and rescue gear.early last month, and is looking to cause some more mischief around town. Luckily, Spidey and his friends are ready to swing into their next adventure with some truly fantastic team-ups ahead! Season 5 of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" premieres July 13 on Disney Jr. and the following day on Disney+.

The previous four seasons are streaming onCopyright © 2026 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.





abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Classic Fantastic Four Villain is Finally Part of the MCU, 60 Years After He DebutedA classic Fantastic Four villain is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and here is what you need to know.

Read more »

Marvel Announces Fantastic Four: First Foes: Dragon Man Comic Ahead of Avengers: DoomsdayA new comic set in Earth-828 featuring the Fantastic Four's conflict with Dragon Man and Ben Grimm's struggle with his monstrous form.

Read more »

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 5 Introduces Rocket, Groot, Mr. Fantastic, Silk, and the Symbiote VillainThe hit animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends is expanding its universe for Season 5. Exclusive details and images reveal the arrival of Marvel heroes Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Mr. Fantastic, and Silk, alongside the debut of the symbiote villain Symbie. A new short shows the team-up against Doctor Octopus, emphasizing teamwork. The season also features Mr. Fantastic voiced by Mario Lopez and promises exciting new dynamics for the Spider-Friends.

Read more »

The Sentry #4: Fantastic Four Team-Up Against Adaptive Crystalline MenaceBob Reynolds' Sentry joins Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four to battle an evolving crystalline entity consuming New York City, challenging heroes to adapt faster than their enemy in this June 10th release.

Read more »