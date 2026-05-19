MPs have urged a 'significant' upgrade for the Parliamentary gym after a slew of complaints it is too tatty. Labour leadership hopeful Al Carns is among the politicians who have been griping about the state of the facilities.

MPs have urged a 'significant' upgrade for the Parliamentary gym after a slew of complaints it is too tatty. Labour leadership hopeful Al Carns is among the politicians who have been griping about the state of the facilities.

The veterans minister - a former Royal Marine - told the House's Administration Committee he had to dismantle the ceiling in order to do pull-ups. Other witnesses raised the need for more support for MPs going through the menopause or on slimming jabs, as well as condemning grotty changing rooms and the lack of 24-hour access. In a report, the cross-party body has now concluded the gym is 'nowhere near the level we would expect' and must be 'significantly improved'.

The committee said the immediate overhaul should upgrade equipment as well as 'increasing locker capacity and provision for hanging formal attire'. But in the longer-term the MPs said a larger facility at Westminster should be created. The £40-a-month fee - or £45 including towels - was also criticised as 'expensive' given the standard of the 'gym experience'. The location of the facilities in a basement has been a source of gripes from MPs.

The exclusive gym on the Westminster estate has been hit with a laundry list of complaints, including that showers are 'decrepit'. Labour leadership hopeful Al Carns is among the politicians who have been griping about the state of the facilities. The site within the secure zone at Parliament is operated by a charitable trust, but taxpayers make up any shortfall in funding. That amounted to £25,000 last year, as well as providing the premises.

The committee said that as only 560 people had an annual membership of the gym that meant the public purse was contributing £44 a month for each.

'Ongoing observations from gym staff indicate that very few parliamentarians are regular users of the onsite gym,' the report said. The committee said it was 'of the view that more could be done to increase capacity and quality at an accessible price, whilst ensuring the impact on the taxpayer is proportionate'. The cost of the overhaul has not been estimated





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gym Upgrade Complaints State Facilities Mps Veterans Minister Royal Marine Menopause Slimming Jabs Changing Rooms 24-Hour Access Charitable Trust Taxpayers Public Purse Capacity Quality Accessible Price Impact On The Taxpayer Overhaul Equipment Locker Capacity Hanging Formal Attire Larger Facility £40-A-Month Fee £45 Including Towels Location In A Basement Decrepit Showers Exclusive Gym Charitable Trust Taxpayers Public Purse Annual Membership £44 A Month For Each Impact On The Taxpayer Increase Capacity And Quality Accessible Price Ensure Proportionate Impact On The Taxpayer Improve Equipment Increase Locker Capacity Provide Hangers For Suits Provide 24-Hour Access Improve Changing Facilities Improve Décor Improve The Overall Experience

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