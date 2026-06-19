MPs Launch Preliminary Probe into Peter Murrell's Embezzlement Ahead of Sentencing

The Scottish Affairs Committee is investigating potential misuse of public funds by former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who embezzled over £400,000 of party money. The committee seeks records of short money given to the SNP and safeguards against misuse.

MPs have initiated a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the embezzlement of over 400,000 pounds from Scottish National Party (SNP) funds by Peter Murrell , the former chief executive of the party and estranged husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Murrell is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday for his crimes, which spanned from 2010 to 2022. The inquiry, led by the Scottish Affairs Committee, has prompted letters to authorities in the House of Commons seeking detailed records of short money-public funds allocated to opposition parties to assist in their parliamentary duties-that the SNP received during those years.

The committee also requests information about the safeguards in place to prevent the misuse of such funds, reflecting concerns that taxpayer money may have been misappropriated alongside donor contributions. Shadow Scottish Secretary Andrew Bowie welcomed the committee's actions, criticizing the Scottish Government for blocking a similar inquiry at Holyrood. Bowie emphasized the need for transparency, stating that it remains unclear whether Murrell stole taxpayers' money in addition to the substantial sum taken from SNP donors.

He called on the Electoral Commission to investigate the possibility and provide clarity to the public. Committee Chair Patricia Ferguson has written to Clerk of the House Tom Goldsmith and Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, seeking their assistance in obtaining the requested data. An Electoral Commission spokesperson confirmed receipt of the letter and indicated they would respond in due course, while a Commons spokesperson declined to comment on the correspondence.

The case has sent shockwaves through Scottish politics, raising questions about oversight within the SNP and the broader implications for public trust in political financing. Murrell's actions not only constitute a significant breach of trust but also cast a shadow over the party's governance during the period in question. The investigation by the Scottish Affairs Committee aims to determine the full extent of any potential misuse of public funds and to ensure that adequate safeguards are implemented moving forward.

As the sentencing date approaches, the political fallout continues, with calls for further inquiries into what senior figures like First Minister John Swinney and former First Minister Sturgeon knew about the embezzlement and when they became aware of it. The outcome of this probe could have lasting consequences for the SNP and the manner in which political parties handle public finances





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