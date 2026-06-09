MPs Call for Scrapping Stamp Duty Land Tax to Boost Housing Affordability and Economy

A cross-party committee of MPs has released a report recommending the complete abolition of stamp duty land tax, citing its damaging effects on the housing market and overall economy. The report proposes launching a consultation to consider revenue-neutral alternatives or rate reductions and advises aligning tax bands with local prices. It also warns against short-term fixes and calls for a long-term, integrated review with other property taxes.

A committee of cross-party Members of Parliament has called for the abolition of stamp duty land tax, arguing that its current structure is detrimental to the economy and severely hampers housing affordability .

The report from the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee states that while the tax is a significant source of government revenue, maintaining it in its existing form is unsustainable and harmful. The levy is applied to property purchases exceeding £125,000, with a higher threshold of £300,000 for first-time buyers. For a typical home mover buying a property for £450,000, the tax liability would amount to £12,500, and for an £800,000 home, it would reach £30,000.

The tax is calculated on progressive bands; a non-first-time buyer pays 2 percent on the portion between £125,001 and £250,000, 5 percent between £250,001 and £925,000, 10 percent between £925,001 and £1.5 million, and 12 percent on any value above that. The committee, chaired by Labour MP Florence Eshalomi, concludes that the tax directly reduces the affordability of homeownership, slows property market activity, and ultimately inflicts wider economic damage.

The report recommends that the government initiate a public consultation before the end of the year to explore alternatives. These alternatives could include a revenue-neutral replacement system or a reduction in tax rates to stimulate market transactions. Other proposals involve adjusting the existing bands and thresholds to better align with local property price variations and reforming current reliefs and exemptions to more effectively meet policy objectives.

The committee emphasizes that any consultation must evaluate options based on their revenue-raising capability, impact on market friction, progressiveness, and overall fairness. Eshalomi highlighted the long-term decline in homeownership rates in England, noting that for many, particularly those without family financial support, owning a home is becoming an unattainable dream. She stressed that while reform is necessary, it must be carefully planned with a viable alternative to avoid short-term fixes that could distort the market.

The committee, therefore, urges the Ministry of Housing and HM Treasury to pursue a sustainable, long-term solution. The report also suggests that the review of stamp duty should be integrated with a broader reassessment of other property-related taxes, such as council tax. It warns against repeating the mistakes of temporary pandemic-era tax breaks, which initially spurred a surge in house price inflation followed by a sharp market slowdown once the incentives were withdrawn by the subsequent government in April 2025.

The tax system also includes higher rates for buy-to-let investors and second-home owners. They pay an additional surcharge, which was raised from 3 percent to 5 percent in October 2024. Overseas buyers face an extra 2 percent on top, resulting in a total 7 percent surcharge.

For example, an international purchaser buying a £1 million home in London would owe £113,750 in stamp duty. The committee's recommendations underscore a growing consensus that the existing fiscal framework around property ownership requires fundamental overhaul to address the persistent crisis in housing affordability and to foster a more stable and equitable market





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