MP Warns NHS Blood Banks Face Cyber Threat After European Attacks

Labour MP Graeme Downie urges immediate security audits for NHS refrigeration systems following cyber attacks on French blood centers and European supermarkets.

Labour MP Graeme Downie has issued an urgent warning that NHS blood banks and vaccine reserves are vulnerable to cyberattacks, citing recent hostile actions against medical infrastructure in France. He specifically directed hospitals to conduct immediate security sweeps of their refrigeration systems to prevent similar disruptions in the United Kingdom. This alert follows a coordinated breach of three sites operated by the French Blood Establishment, where hackers manipulated temperatures to extreme levels.

MP Calls for NHS Refrigeration Security Audit

Graeme Downie, serving as the Chair of the Coalition on Secure Technology, stated that the attack on France demonstrates how malicious actors can remotely tamper with refrigeration units storing vital medical supplies. He emphasized that NHS trusts must audit their connected equipment immediately to identify vulnerabilities in high-tech components linked to mobile networks. The government is also being urged to establish strict security standards for connected medical technology before a domestic incident occurs. Downie noted that these systems hold blood, vaccines, and medicines, making them critical targets for cyber criminals seeking to disrupt healthcare services.

Also read French Blood Banks Targeted in Coordinated Cyberattack on European Infrastructure

Details of French Blood Establishment Breach

The French Blood Establishment confirmed that temperature and defrosting thresholds were raised to extremely high levels at three cold-storage sites for plasma on Monday. Despite the severity of the manipulation, the organization reported that no health consequences have been identified and no blood products were lost. Alarm systems at the facilities detected the anomalies quickly, allowing staff to transfer or secure the bags of plasma intended for transfusions and medicine manufacturing. The agency assured the public that blood collection and distribution operations remain uninterrupted, ensuring continued services for patients at hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

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Wider European Cyberattacks on Supermarkets

These medical breaches coincide with a wave of cyberattacks targeting supermarket freezers across Sweden, Luxembourg, and Belgium. Groups such as Ahold Delhaize and Colruyt in Belgium and Luxembourg, along with Swedish grocers ICA and Coop, were affected by the incidents. IKEA also confirmed that at least one store was impacted by the coordinated digital intrusions. Approximately 40 Delhaize supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg were affected, while a smaller number of shops in Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Estonia, and Finland suffered similar disruptions. Engla Ingwall, a sales manager at an ICA franchise store in Stockholm, reported that freezers reached 50 degrees Celsius, forcing the disposal of spoiled food.

Precedent of Cyber Sabotage in Retail

The recent attacks follow a previous incident in France last month, where police reported that hackers seized control of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets. That earlier breach caused fires and significant food losses, leading Ahold to report a cybersecurity incident to authorities. Graeme Downie warned that hostile actors could target Britain next if security measures are not strengthened. He insisted that the NHS must proactively secure its digital infrastructure to protect patient safety and maintain the integrity of critical medical supplies against evolving cyber threats.