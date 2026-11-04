MP Warns NHS Blood Banks Face Cyber Attack Risk After France Hacks

Labour MP Graeme Downie urges immediate security audits of NHS refrigeration systems following malicious temperature spikes at French blood centers and European supermarkets.

Labour MP Graeme Downie has issued an urgent warning that British National Health Service facilities are at imminent risk of cyber attacks targeting their medical supply chains. The alert follows confirmed malicious intrusions into cold-storage infrastructure at three sites operated by the French Blood Establishment, or EFS. Downie, who serves as Chair of the Coalition on Secure Technology, emphasized that hostile actors possess the capability to remotely manipulate critical environmental controls within UK hospitals.

Immediate Threat To Medical Refrigeration

Graeme Downie has instructed hospital administrators to conduct comprehensive security sweeps of all connected refrigeration systems as a top priority. His directive stems from evidence that hackers successfully raised temperature thresholds to extremely high levels at French plasma storage facilities. The Coalition on Secure Technology asserts that NHS fridges containing blood products, vaccines, and essential medicines remain vulnerable to remote tampering via high-tech components linked to mobile networks.

Also read French Blood Banks Targeted in Coordinated Cyberattack on European Infrastructure

Downie stated that the incident in France demonstrates how adversaries can compromise cooling units storing vital biological supplies. He argued that NHS trusts must audit their connected equipment immediately to prevent similar breaches on British soil. Furthermore, he called for the government to establish strict security standards for connected medical technology before a more severe attack occurs.

French Incident Details And Response

The French Blood Establishment, known as EFS, reported that temperature and defrosting thresholds were manipulated at three cold-storage sites for plasma on Monday. Despite the severe digital intrusion, the agency confirmed that no health consequences have been identified and no blood products were lost during the event. Staff members acted quickly after alarm systems detected the anomalies, allowing them to transfer or secure the affected items.

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The compromised stock consisted of bags of plasma intended for direct transfusions and materials used for manufacturing medicines. Monitoring systems alerted personnel to the rising temperatures, enabling rapid intervention to ensure samples remained uncompromised. Blood collection and distribution operations across France remain uninterrupted, ensuring continued services for patients at hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Wider European Supermarket Attacks

These medical center hacks coincide with a broader wave of cyberattacks affecting supermarket freezers across Sweden, Luxembourg, and Belgium. Retailers including Ahold Delhaize, Colruyt, ICA, Coop, and IKEA faced disruptions when unknown hackers seized control of cooling units. Approximately 40 Delhaize supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg were affected, alongside smaller numbers of shops in Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Estonia, and Finland.

Engla Ingwall, a sales manager at an ICA franchise store in Stockholm, told Reuters that a cyberattack occurred at 2am but was only noticed hours later. She reported that all freezers reached 50 degrees Celsius, resulting in total destruction of perishable goods. A spokesman for ICA confirmed awareness of the incident impacting refrigeration and freezer systems in a limited number of stores overnight.

Precedent Of Malicious Temperature Spikes

The latest incidents follow a previous attack in France last month where police reported hackers controlled cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets. That breach caused fires and significant food losses, prompting Ahold to report a cyber-security incident to authorities. These events highlight a growing trend of criminal groups exploiting IoT devices in critical infrastructure and retail sectors.

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Graeme Downie's warning underscores the necessity for robust cybersecurity measures in both public health and private retail sectors. Without immediate action to secure connected medical technology, Britain faces potential disruptions to its life-saving blood and vaccine reserves. The Coalition on Secure Technology continues to advocate for stricter regulatory frameworks to protect these essential services from future hostile actions.