MP Rules Out Reviving Assisted Dying Bill, Growing Opposition

Campaigners' hopes of legalising assisted dying suffered a fresh blow today as an MP ruled out trying to revive a controversial Bill. Andrew George, the Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives, revealed he will not attempt to bring back the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. He had been one of two supporters of the Bill to place highly in this year's ballot for bringing forward a Private Member's Bill. It has given Mr George the chance to steer a Bill of his choosing through Parliament. But, despite speculation he might use the opportunity to bring back the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, he confirmed to the Mail he has 'chosen something else'. He had previously revealed that, when he asked his constituents what Bill he should introduce to Parliament, their top choice had been affordable housing legislation - while the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill had only placed seventh. Mr George's decision means campaigners' chances of reviving the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in the new parliamentary session have dwindled further. It also comes as a growing number of MPs make clear that they will not support efforts to force the controversial legislation through Parliament, after it previously fell in the House of Lords. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was introduced to Parliament as a Private Member's Bill in 2024 after Labour MP Kim Leadbeater won the previous ballot.

Campaigners' hopes of legalising assisted dying suffered a fresh blow today as an MP ruled out trying to revive a controversial Bill. Andrew George , the Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives, revealed he will not attempt to bring back the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

He had been one of two supporters of the Bill to place highly in this year's ballot for bringing forward a Private Member's Bill. It has given Mr George the chance to steer a Bill of his choosing through Parliament. But, despite speculation he might use the opportunity to bring back the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, he confirmed to the Mail he has 'chosen something else'.

He had previously revealed that, when he asked his constituents what Bill he should introduce to Parliament, their top choice had been affordable housing legislation - while the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill had only placed seventh. Mr George's decision means campaigners' chances of reviving the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in the new parliamentary session have dwindled further.

It also comes as a growing number of MPs make clear that they will not support efforts to force the controversial legislation through Parliament, after it previously fell in the House of Lords. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was introduced to Parliament as a Private Member's Bill in 2024 after Labour MP Kim Leadbeater won the previous ballot In an email to a constituent, seen by the Mail, another Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael said he would not support using the Parliament Acts to force assisted dying laws through the Lords.

This is despite him having supported the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in the Commons during the last parliamentary session. Mr Carmichael, a former Cabinet minister and ex-Lib Dem chief whip, wrote: 'Whilst I remain in favour in principle of assisted dying legislation, I do not think that the Parliament Acts should be used in this case, or on any Private Member's Bill.

'I do think that the passage of the Bill last time made the case that if it is to be done at all, then it should be done as a Government Bill, where it is a free vote. ' Jeremy Hunt, the Tory former health secretary, is another senior MP to have told constituents he will not back using the Parliaments Act to force through assisted dying legislation, despite having previously voted in favour of it.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill - which proposed setting up a framework for assisted dying in England and Wales - was introduced as a Private Member's Bill in 2024 after Labour MP Kim Leadbeater won the previous ballot. But it fell in the Lords when peers ran out of time to conclude their debates on the Bill - amid accusations of filibustering - before the last parliamentary session ended in April.

It has been suggested that those who backed Ms Leadbeater's original Bill could use the Parliament Acts to bypass the Lords if they can get another MP to take it through the Commons again as a Private Member's Bill. Of the 20 MPs selected in this year's Private Member's Bill ballot, 10 opposed Ms Leadbeater's Bill at third reading in the Commons while 10 backed it, including Labour MP for Rochester and Strood Lauren Edwards, who secured the second spot in the ballot.

But Ms Edwards is facing growing demands from disability groups, women's interest groups, and eating disorder charities to resist pressure to use her high placing in the ballot to bring back the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. They joined local residents outside Ms Edwards' constituency office on Saturday to deliver a petition, signed by over 550 of her constituents, calling on her not to reintroduce the assisted dying legislation.

It has also been highlighted how Ms Edwards previously had to apologise after a series of offensive tweets - including an ableist slur that upset disability campaigners - from more than a decade ago resurfaced. Assisted dying legislation is fiercely opposed by a number of disability and learning disability groups. Shortly after being elected to Parliament in July 2024, Ms Edwards said of her past posts: 'They were a significant error of judgement on my part, and I apologise wholeheartedly.

' Alisdair Hungerford-Morgan, chief executive of the charity Right To Life UK, which campaigns against assisted dying and in support of better access to palliative care, said: ‘This is another sign that the pro-assisted suicide lobbyists’ attempt to revive the assisted suicide Bill is on the ropes. ‘MPs who once backed it are now drawing the line at using the Parliament Acts to force through legislation that would put vulnerable people at risk, and support is dropping from those who previously voted in favour of assisted suicide. ‘If it does come back, it looks increasingly likely to fail.





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Assisted Dying Terminally Ill Adults (End Of Life) Bill Liberal Democrat MP For St Ives Andrew George Private Member's Bill Parliament Acts Jeremy Hunt Alisdair Hungerford-Morgan Right To Life UK Palliative Care Assisted Suicide Pro-Assisted Suicide Lobbyists Vulnerable People Parliamentary Session Ballot Conservative Former Health Secretary Liberal Democrat MP For Rochester And Strood L Disability Groups Women's Interest Groups Eating Disorder Charities Offensive Tweets Ableist Slur Disability Campaigners Parliament House Of Lords Commons Free Vote Voting Parliamentary Procedure Legislation Bill Revival Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation Revival Of Bill Revival Of Legislation

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MP Rules Out Reviving Assisted Dying Bill, Growing OppositionCampaigners' hopes of legalising assisted dying suffered a fresh blow today as an MP ruled out trying to revive a controversial Bill. Andrew George, the Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives, revealed he will not attempt to bring back the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. He had been one of two supporters of the Bill to place highly in this year's ballot for bringing forward a Private Member's Bill. It has given Mr George the chance to steer a Bill of his choosing through Parliament. But, despite speculation he might use the opportunity to bring back the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, he confirmed to the Mail he has 'chosen something else'. He had previously revealed that, when he asked his constituents what Bill he should introduce to Parliament, their top choice had been affordable housing legislation - while the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill had only placed seventh. Mr George's decision means campaigners' chances of reviving the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in the new parliamentary session have dwindled further. It also comes as a growing number of MPs make clear that they will not support efforts to force the controversial legislation through Parliament, after it previously fell in the House of Lords. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was introduced to Parliament as a Private Member's Bill in 2024 after Labour MP Kim Leadbeater won the previous ballot.

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