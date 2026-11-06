MP Accuses Andy Burnham Of Hypocrisy Over North Sea Oil Ban

Labour MP Henry Tufnell criticizes the government's North Sea oil ban, citing hypocrisy as UK imports rise while domestic production halts. Polls show voter backlash against the Energy Independence Bill.

Henry Tufnell, the Labour Member of Parliament for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, has issued a sharp condemnation of the Prime Minister's decision to proceed with legislation banning new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea. Tufnell characterized the ban as a hypocritical and pointless act that ignores the economic realities facing the nation. He argued that the government is undermining its own pragmatic pledge by restricting domestic extraction while continuing to rely on foreign energy supplies. The controversy highlights a deepening rift within the Labour Party regarding energy security and economic growth strategies.

Legislation Blocks New North Sea Drilling Licenses

The upcoming Energy Independence Bill aims to prevent any future development of oil and gas reserves off the Scottish coast. This legislative move directly contradicts earlier assurances from party leadership that they would take a pragmatic approach to the issue. The law change is designed to stop the issuance of new licenses, effectively closing off a significant portion of UK waters to fossil fuel exploration. While the ban will impact future projects, it does not apply to decisions already approved prior to its enactment. The Rosebank oil field, which received approval in 2023, remains unaffected by this specific legal barrier despite being currently challenged in court. This distinction leaves the largest undeveloped oil field in UK waters in a state of legal limbo, with Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh reportedly undecided on whether to grant final approval.

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MPs Cite Hypocrisy In Energy Import Policies

Tufnell expressed disbelief at the government's stance, pointing out the inconsistency in importing gas from the United States and Norway while refusing to drill domestically. He told BBC Radio 4 that it makes little strategic sense to bring in economic benefits and tax receipts from abroad when UK resources are available. According to Tufnell, this approach is an act of self-harm that fails to support local jobs or maximize national revenue. He emphasized that energy security is synonymous with national security in the current global climate. With ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Tufnell argued that the government must respond to these geopolitical threats by securing domestic energy sources rather than relying on volatile international markets.

Voter Backing Opposes Cabinet Energy Restrictions

Recent polling data suggests that the government's hardline stance on energy is out of step with its own electorate. A survey conducted by Offshore Energies UK found that nearly two-thirds of Labour supporters, specifically those who voted for the party in the 2024 general election, want the government to endorse the Rosebank oil project. The data revealed that 65 percent of these voters favor approving the development of the Shetland-based field. Furthermore, 72 percent of Labour voters agreed that oil and gas remain essential for the foreseeable future. Only a small minority, 17 percent, supported Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh's reported reluctance to approve Rosebank. This disconnect indicates a significant tension between party leadership and grassroots support on energy policy.

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Cross-Party Group Challenges Energy Ban

In response to the planned legislation, Henry Tufnell and Steve Yemm, the Labour MP for Mansfield, have established a cross-party pressure group called Industry First. This group is dedicated to advocating for the continuation of new oil and gas drilling activities in the UK. Their formation comes as the country grapples with the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy demands. The group aims to highlight the economic advantages of domestic production and challenge the narrative that immediate cessation of drilling is feasible. Meanwhile, the Energy Secretary has already moved forward with the Jackdaw gas field, which was given the go-ahead last month. Polling shows that 68 percent of Labour supporters backed Fahnbulleh's decision to approve Jackdaw, suggesting a preference for selective approval over a total ban.

Future Implications For UK Energy Security

The debate over the North Sea ban extends beyond immediate economic figures to long-term national security concerns. Tufnell argued that the party must adapt to an ever-changing world where energy independence is critical for protecting jobs and fostering economic growth. The approval of Jackdaw and the potential status of Rosebank demonstrate that the government is not entirely abandoning fossil fuels, creating a complex regulatory environment. As the Energy Independence Bill moves through parliament, stakeholders anticipate further scrutiny on how the government will balance its climate commitments with the practical needs of energy security. The outcome of this legislative push will likely define the UK's energy landscape for years to come, influencing everything from consumer prices to industrial competitiveness.