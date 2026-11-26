Mozambican President Daniel Chapo unveils a strategic plan to list 30 companies by 2028 and digitize securities access to boost economic sovereignty at the ASEA conference.

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has announced a bold national initiative to expand the Mozambique Stock Exchange to include thirty listed companies by the year 2028. This strategic directive was delivered during the opening session of the 29th Annual Conference of the African Securities Exchanges Association, which took place in Matutuíne, located in the Maputo province.

Chapo Defines Economic Sovereignty Goals

President Daniel Chapo utilized the platform of the 29th ASEA conference to argue that African capital markets must transform into primary engines for the continent's economic independence. Speaking under the official theme Connecting Markets Driving the Future, Chapo emphasized that African nations must convert their hard-won political sovereignty into effective economic sovereignty.

Also read Trump’s intervention on behalf of Jensen Huang gives Democrats another 2028 target

The Mozambican President identified the continent's persistent reliance on external financing and the export of raw materials as critical vulnerabilities. He pointed out that despite possessing abundant natural resources, fertile land, significant energy potential, and a youthful workforce, African economies remain dependent on foreign capital. Chapo argued that the African Continental Free Trade Area must be complemented by deep financial integration.

This integration would allow companies and investors to access funding across various markets throughout the continent. Chapo welcomed the progress made by the African Exchanges Linkage Project, which is backed by the African Development Bank. The project has successfully expanded from seven linked African exchanges to eleven, with fifteen exchanges currently in sight for future inclusion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legislative Reforms and Strategic Listing Mandates

To achieve the goal of thirty listed companies by 2028, the Mozambique Stock Exchange has developed a comprehensive strategic plan. President Daniel Chapo announced that the government is preparing to revise the Securities Market Code and legislation regarding public-private partnerships.

These legislative reviews will cover large-scale projects and business concessions, aiming to create a more favorable environment for capital market growth. A key component of this reform agenda is a proposal currently under review that would gradually require companies operating in strategic sectors to list on the exchange.

This mandatory listing requirement would apply under clear and predictable rules designed to balance corporate compliance with investor confidence. The proposed obligation represents a significant intervention in the ownership structures of large private firms, potentially affecting major entities in energy, banking, and telecommunications sectors.

Digitization and Traditional Savings Integration

Financial inclusion forms a central pillar of the reforms proposed by President Daniel Chapo. He highlighted a stark disparity in the country's financial landscape, noting that Mozambique has nearly twenty-six million mobile wallet accounts but only about twenty-nine thousand registered securities accounts.

To bridge this gap, Chapo challenged the financial industry to build a Stock Exchange in the Pocket of the Mozambican People using digital technology. He cited the successful 2019 public share offering of Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa as a model for this digital approach. That historic offering allowed subscriptions via mobile phone and drew more than sixteen thousand investors, the majority of whom were individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chapo also linked modern financial inclusion strategies to xitique, a traditional collective savings practice prevalent in Mozambique. He argued that modern financial instruments could channel these traditional savings into productive investment, aligning with the spirit of Ubuntu. This approach aims to democratize access to wealth creation for the general population.

Challenges for African Exchange Leaders

President Daniel Chapo presented four specific challenges to African exchange leaders gathered at the conference in Matutuíne. The first challenge is to deepen market integration and remove cross-border investment barriers that hinder continental trade.

The second challenge focuses on mobilizing resources for the productive economy, with priority sectors including agriculture, agro-processing, energy, industry, tourism, transport, logistics, and the digital economy. Chapo stressed that diversification is essential for sustainable economic growth.

The third challenge is to democratize access to capital markets, ensuring that wealth creation is not limited to a small elite. The fourth challenge involves strengthening transparency, governance, cybersecurity, and overall financial system integrity to build trust among investors.

The gathering of African exchange executives, regulators, investors, and development partners underscores the collective effort required to achieve these goals. The Mozambique Stock Exchange, currently one of the smallest in the ASEA network, aims to break the cycle of limited investment options and retail participation through these aggressive reforms.