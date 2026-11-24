Moyin Odeniran is crowned the Series 17 winner of The Great British Bake Off after a tense final against Mo Mahir and Tom Whittaker on Tuesday.

Moyin Odeniran claimed the top prize in The Great British Bake Off Series 17 on Tuesday, defeating finalists Mo Mahir and Tom Whittaker in a highly competitive conclusion. The twenty-two-year-old political economy student from Essex emerged as the champion of the tenth series on Channel 4 after successfully navigating the most difficult baking challenges of the season. His victory was announced by returning hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond inside the famous White Tent at Weybridge.

The Final Challenges and Judge Feedback

Judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson reserved their most demanding tasks for the final episode, testing the remaining contestants on their ability to execute precision and creativity simultaneously. The trio of finalists was required to bake the ultimate citrus celebration cake, create perfect crème brûlée doughnuts, and design a spectacular tribute to iconic British landscapes. Paul Hollywood, aged sixty, praised Moyin Odeniran for his significant improvement throughout the competition, noting that the twenty-two-year-old started with struggles but delivered one of the best Signature cakes he had tasted in recent memory.

Also read Scientists Have 'Resurrected' 12 Coral Species on The Great Barrier Reef

Nigella Lawson, who is marking her first year as a judge on the show at age sixty-six, described Moyin Odeniran as a worthy winner while also acknowledging the exceptional talent of Tom Whittaker and Mo Mahir. She stated that the final two contestants had created cakes that she would never forget, highlighting the high standard of baking displayed in the final round. The judges left the final decision to their gut instinct after observing the technical skill and artistic vision presented during the showstopping round.

Viewer Reaction and Criticism of the Finale

Despite the emotional victory for Moyin Odeniran, the final episode received harsh criticism from a segment of the viewing public who described the series finale as the worst in the show's history. Social media platforms were flooded with negative comments regarding the visual quality of the showstopper cakes, with viewers arguing that the bakers failed to meet the established standards of the competition. Many fans took to X to express their disappointment, suggesting that while the finalists were skilled, the final output did not reflect their potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Specific complaints focused on the landscape-themed cakes, with viewers noting that Tom Whittaker's creation somewhat resembled Shibden Hall, whereas the cakes by Mo Mahir and Moyin Odeniran failed to clearly represent their intended subjects. Critics argued that none of the final bakes were of a high enough quality to justify a win, labeling the competition a collection of the best among a poor group. This backlash stands in sharp contrast to the emotional celebrations that took place inside the tent immediately following the announcement of the results.

Emotional Celebrations and Personal Reflections

Moyin Odeniran expressed utter shock at winning the competition, stating that he went numb upon hearing his name called as the champion. He shared heartwarming details of his celebration, including a dance with his sister Nikki, who had promised to join him in the tent if he won. Good friends Medwin and Joshua, who were present for the occasion, lifted the twenty-two-year-old into the air despite his previous objections, creating a memorable moment of pure joy and disbelief.

Reflecting on his baking process, Moyin Odeniran admitted that the final hour became stressful as he attempted to make his landscape tribute larger, which resulted in a messy but fun final product. He emphasized that his priority was to enjoy the experience and put his best foot forward rather than succumbing to excessive pressure. This approach allowed him to maintain his composure and deliver a bake that ultimately resonated with the judges, securing his place as the Series 17 winner.

Series Highlights and Memorable Moments

Throughout the ten-episode series, Moyin Odeniran secured key milestones that propelled him to the final stages. He earned the first Hollywood handshake of the season during Friends and Family Week while baking alongside his mother, Kike. Additionally, he was named Star Baker during the eighth episode, known as Caramel Week, demonstrating his consistency and technical prowess under pressure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moyin Odeniran also shared his emotional highs and lows, identifying the Audience Choice week with his mother as the best moment because both received a handshake from Paul Hollywood. Conversely, he revealed that his worst moment was the elimination of fellow baker Connie, which caused him to cry for about an hour. This emotional depth highlighted the strong bonds formed within the tent over the nine weeks of intense competition, adding a personal dimension to his triumph in The Great British Bake Off.