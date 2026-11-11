Movie Trilogies Where the Third Film Is the Best of the Series

ScreenRant highlights movie trilogies where the third film stands above its predecessors, from Indiana Jones and Return of the King to Toy Story 3.

Movie trilogies rarely end on their strongest chapter, but a handful of franchises have produced a third film that stands above everything before it. ScreenRant has published a list of eight movie trilogies in which the third movie is definitively the best of its trio. The feature argues that trilogy-enders must deliver a satisfying conclusion while building on the previous two chapters.

The examples include Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade from 1989, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King from 2003, Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith from 2005, and Toy Story 3 from 2010. Captain America: Civil War from 2016 also appears on the list. According to the article, the strongest third films often feature a massive culminating final act or emotionally devastating or satisfying endings.

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Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade Perfected the Formula

The Last Crusade is widely understood to have nailed and perfected the Indiana Jones formula on several levels, according to the ScreenRant article. The piece acknowledges that Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the best introductions to an action-adventure hero of all time. It also says The Temple of Doom is almost as fun, with its darker narratives and beloved characters like Short Round.

The most significant addition in the 1989 film is Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr. The article calls this casting inspired, because it gave Harrison Ford's Indy the best possible foil. The two characters share strong chemistry as an estranged father and son.

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The father and son are brought together to find one of the coolest artifacts in the entire franchise. The article credits the film with some of the franchise's very best set pieces and action sequences, which it says make The Last Crusade a peak trilogy-ender.

Return of the King Brings Middle-earth to a Close

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, released in 2003, is presented as the best entry in Peter Jackson's trilogy. The article notes that The Fellowship of the Ring offered an excellent introduction to Middle-earth, including Gandalf's last stand against the Balrog. It also praises The Two Towers for the Battle of Helm's Deep.

Frodo and Sam's journey comes to an epic end at Mount Doom, while Aragorn finally accepts his destiny as Gondor's next king. He leads the charge against Sauron in a final confrontation that sees the Great Eye meet its demise. Many characters receive significant conclusions in the film.

The Battle of Pelennor Fields remains one of the greatest fantasy battles in cinematic history, according to the article. It features colossal war-oliphaunts, the Witch-king of Angmar, and legions of the undead in service to Aragorn. The film also won 11 Academy Award wins, including the Oscar for Best Picture, which the article cites as proof it surpassed its predecessors critically.

Revenge of the Sith Closes the Prequel Trilogy

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, released in 2005, is named as the best film of the prequel trilogy. The article says it details Anakin Skywalker's fall to the dark side and his rise as Darth Vader. The Republic transforms into the Galactic Empire in the wake of the Clone Wars.

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Revenge of the Sith ties Episodes I-III to the events of the original trilogy, according to the source. It features the largest action sequences in the prequels as well as the most devastating character moments. The film is also described as the last of the live-action Star Wars movies from George Lucas.

The article acknowledges that The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones are entertaining and significant in their own right. It still argues that Revenge of the Sith stands above both as the best of the prequel trio.

Toy Story 3 Delivers the Emotional Culmination

Toy Story 3, released in 2010, is described as the most powerful emotional experience in the Pixar series. The article says it made incredible use of fans' years of investment in the characters from 1995 to 2010. This is despite Toy Story and Toy Story 2 being among Pixar's greatest movies.

With Andy now grown up and ready to leave his toys behind, the plot becomes one big emotional culmination. Its themes include childhood, embracing change, and learning to let go. The article says many Toy Story fans would have preferred the franchise to end right there, despite the great moments in Toy Story 4 and Toy Story 5.

Captain America: Civil War, from 2016, is the final entry on the list. The excerpt traces the groundwork for the film: Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011 introduced Steve Rogers and his WWII origins. The Winter Soldier in 2014 then challenged Rogers' values with a political conspiracy involving SHIELD and Hydra.