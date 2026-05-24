Movie Reviews and Streamer Hits: Wuthering Heights, Saltburn, and Collider Test

The text discusses the release of an adaptation of Emily Bront"'s novel Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, and Emerald Fennell. It also talks about a visually stunning movie directed by Fennell titled Saltburn and a Collider quiz to individually determine which award-winning film is the best match for one's taste in cinema.

In one of the most controversial movies of 2026 so far, Emerald Fennell, star Margot Robbie, and Jacob Elordi starred in a divisive interpretation of Emily Bront"'s novel, Wuthering Heights .

They even put the words "Wuthering Heights" in quotation marks to signify that it wouldn't be a faithful adaptation. Despite the movie being met with terrible reviews, including a frightening 2/10 score from Collider, Wuthering Heights proved to be a major hit in theaters, grossing $241 million worldwide. Fennell previously directed and starred in Saltburn, a visually stunning and narratively shocking movie, which was also co-starred by Elordi and produced by Robbie.

Saltburn, which was accompanied by a 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, earned mostly positive praise from both critics and audiences. A follow-up to her feature film debut, Promising Young Woman, Fennell delivered a film uncannily similar to The Talented Mr. Ripley and became one of Prime Video's top 10 worldwide film debuts upon arrival. Three years later, Saltburn is still one of the streamer's most famous hits.

The article also mentions a Collider quiz to determine which of some award-winning films would be the best fit for a particular individual's taste in cinema. Similarly, a list of the ten most-streamed movies on HBO Max in the U.S. features 'Saltburn'





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wuthering Heights Emily Bront\ Critic Reviews Box Office Success Prime Video Collider Quizzes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Parma Heights Library officially opens, city turns the page on now demolished old LibraryThe newly opened 22,000-square-foot facility on Pearl Road replaces the former branch that some residents affectionately described as “beautifully-ugly.'

Read more »

Eva Longoria Takes Bridal White to New Heights in Towering Platforms at CannesEva Longoria wore René Caovilla platform sandals with a matching bridal white Tamara Ralph gown during the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

Read more »

Dozens of tenants at Shaker Heights apartment evacuated after roof begins to cave inAn apartment building in Shaker Heights is being evacuated after the roof began to cave on the top floor from leaking water.

Read more »

Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell discusses controversial scene cut from movieWuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell has confessed that a scene featuring star Margot Robbie's unshaven armpits was cut from the final edit of the film. Fennell wanted to showcase the grime and toil of the era, but it did not make it into the film. She also talked about the viral scene where Cathy sticks her finger into a dead fish's mouth, discussing her use of the fishy symbolism in the film. The film, set against the windswept Yorkshire moors, sparked intense reactions among audiences, with many viewers mentioning emotional responses, including crying, while also finding the film inspiring to reread the classic novel.

Read more »