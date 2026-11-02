Movie Releases November 2-8 2026 Streaming Digital Physical

Discover every movie release for November 2-8, 2026 across Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and physical media. Find new digital hits and 4K restorations this week.

Film enthusiasts have a comprehensive guide for home entertainment during the week of November 2 through November 8, 2026. The home viewing landscape expands significantly with over sixty new titles available via streaming platforms, digital purchase, and physical media formats. This curated selection spans holiday-themed specials, action thrillers, sci-fi epics, and animated features.

Netflix Holiday and Documentary Lineup

Netflix introduces a robust slate of holiday content and documentaries starting Tuesday, November 3. The platform launches A Cinderella Christmas Ball, Christmas Time Is Here, Mafia Mamma, Menorah in the Middle, and Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike on that date. Wednesday, November 4 adds A Dog's Perfect Christmas, A Runaway Bride for Christmas, Deck the Hallways, Ninho: Fame Ain't Worth It, and the 2006 classic Deck the Halls to the catalog.

Also read Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2026

The Friday, November 5 drop includes Inside, One Year to Live, Buy a Man, Overacting, and Carolina Caroline. By November 6, viewers can access Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story, Possible Love, and Unprotected: Murder in Galicia. The week concludes on November 7 with the 2018 film Support the Girls joining the streaming service. This diverse array ensures options for all audience demographics during the early November period.

HBO Max and Prime Video Apes Blockbuster Push

HBO Max dominates the sci-fi genre by placing the Planet of the Apes franchise front and center on Tuesday, November 2. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes debuts alongside the 2011 prequel Rise of the Planet of the Apes and the 2017 entry War for the Planet of the Apes. The platform also adds the 2018 animated film Smallfoot on November 4, appealing to families seeking high-quality animation.

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Prime Video partners with Hulu and Disney+ to offer distinct holiday and romantic content. On November 6, the 2011 film 12 Dates of Christmas becomes available. Subsequent days bring Babygirl on November 7 and Heart Eyes on November 8. Peacock complements this with The American Society of Magical Negroes on November 3, Reagan on November 4, and both The Uprising and The Christmas Rewrite on November 6.

Tubi Digital and Physical Media Highlights

Tubi curates a sharp selection of digital releases concentrated on November 3. Titles such as Charlie Harper, Model Citizen, Primetime, Resident Evil, Rolling Loud: The Movie, Sense and Sensibility, and Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother arrive simultaneously. The film Musk follows on November 6. These digital additions provide immediate access to recent indie and mainstream projects for cord-cutters.

Physical media collectors gain access to extensive 4K and Blu-ray releases on November 3. Notable physical drops include Billy Idol Should Be Dead, Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert, Gone with the Wind, Harold and Maude, KPop Demon Hunters, Mutiny, Scrooged, Shrek, Super Troopers 3, The Christmas Ring, The End of Oak Street, The Family Man, The Hill, The Last Airbender, The Rivals of Amziah King, The Strangers: Chapter 2, The Strangers: Chapter 3, The Uprising, and White Christmas.

Specialized physical media dates extend the availability of select titles beyond the primary release day. Super Dimensional Fortress Macross II: Lovers Again arrives on November 4. Queen: Budapest is scheduled for November 6. These specific dates cater to collectors seeking high-fidelity restorations of films starring actors like Jason Statham, Anne Hathaway, and Andrew Garfield, as well as restored versions of all-time cinema classics.