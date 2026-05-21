Movement Over Filters: The Latest Beauty Trend Is All About Feeling Your Best Inside

The beauty trend is about feeling your best inside, thanks to a new movement-focused approach that prioritizes exercise over external skincare products. Capturing this transformation is Zeynep Sönmez, a professional tennis player, who says the feeling she gets after exercise is more powerful than anything found in a beauty aisle.

Forget flawless filters, expensive serums, and endless skincare routines - the newest beauty trend is about something far simpler: movement. While most beauty advice focuses on what we apply externally, the spotlight has shifted inwards towards what is being called the 'glow within' - the confidence, energy and positivity that comes after exercise.

Fans of this approach include professional tennis player Zeynep Sönmez, who says the feeling she gets after stepping onto court is more powerful than anything found in a beauty aisle





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Beauty Trend Movement Exercise Self-Care Zeynep Sönmez Sportswear Company ASICS Glow Within Concept Physical Activity Mental Wellbeing

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