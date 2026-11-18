I look and smell like a snack.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsgourmand perfumescan feel a little cloying and, dare I say, suffocating in the summer months, those delicious, edible-smelling scents really take center stage this time of year.

As such, it might come as no surprise to you that chocolate perfumes are currently trending. ​The magic of the note is its chameleon-like capabilities—no two chocolate scents are the same. For the fragrance enthusiast who loves to dive into olfactive families, that is the equivalent of teasing a feline with catnip.

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“Chocolate can be bitter, earthy, roasted and almost, as well as deliciously sweet and creamy—it has so much personality,” Tia O’Neill, senior account manager at CPL Aromas, tells me. “That’s what makes it so interesting. A chocolate note can make a grand entrance, but it can also be the subtle detail in the background that keeps you going back for your chocolate fix throughout the day.

” ​As I write this, I am craving chocolate so intensely that I can almost taste it, but given my recent self-imposed ban on candy and confections, I can only sniff my way to happiness via the best chocolate perfumes on the market. Thankfully, I’ve been researching this note for a while, and as such, I have a rather robust list of the best chocolate perfumes on the market for you to choose from.

Whether you want to smell just like the snack you’re craving or are shopping forI was recently introduced to the World of Chris Collins, and Lust Oud Delice was an immediate standout from the brand. Key notes of dark chocolate, hazelnut,combine into a scent that is spicy, warm, and ridiculously intoxicating. It’s the perfect unisex chocolate perfume to share with a partner or loved one. : “Smells amazing; the sensuality is there.

This is definitely a head-turning fragrance. It’s well balanced, and it’s definitely unisex. ” — Sephoraare known to be super sensual, so of course the brand took a chocolate note and freaked it. Tobacco Chocolat has notes of tobacco leaf, orange, vanilla wood, and, of course, cocoa, and the combination is simultaneously heady, sultry, and surprisingly wearable.

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It’s one of those perfumes that I recommend smelling in person before buying because it takes an experienced nose to appreciate the nuances of this scent. Still, once you get it, you get it. : “It smells so good. I was skeptical at first with the tobacco, but I love it!

It lasts so long, and I feel like it smells better the longer it wears. I got a sample from Topbox & I definitely am purchasing for my spouse, for Christmas, on my next Sephora trip. ” — Sephoratake on the chocolate perfume trend, look no further than Montale’s Chocolate Greedy. Dark chocolate, vanilla, tonka bean, andcombine with a bitter orange note to create a super-realistic chocolate scent that is still soft and wearable on the skin.

: “I absolutely love this fragrance! It has such a delicious, warm, and sweet scent that makes me think of chocolate and vanilla. It’s perfect for anyone who loves gourmand fragrances and wants something cozy, unique, and memorable. I love how luxurious it smells, and the travel-size spray makes it easy to carry in my purse for on-the-go touch-ups.

If you’re a fan of sweet, dessert-inspired perfumes, this one is definitely worth trying! ” — SephoraIf white chocolate is more your jam, Fabbrica Della Musa’s Pearl of Dawn should be on your radar. The fragrance opens with a strong rum note before settling into what is possibly my favorite composition of heart notes: orris, white chocolate, and. It continues to warm up on the dry down, thanks to notes like tonka bean, cinnamon, vanilla, and cashmere wood.

Tack on the stunning bottle, and you’ll want to have this as decor as much as you’ll want to use it to smell good. : “This perfume is boozy, rich, and super cozy—the perfect combination of notes if you want to smell, well, very wealthy this holiday season.

It doesn't go into cloying territory, thanks in part to the orris and jasmine heart notes, but it's strong enough to leave a presence behind, so expect a few heads to turn when you walk through a room wearing this one.

" — Ariel Baker, Beauty WriterKayali’s Chocolate Oud was one of the first chocolate perfumes that really highlighted the intricacy of the note for me, and it’s still one of the best I’ve smelled to this day. , rum, and a chocolate oud note are all included in this fragrance, but an incense note adds an unexpected smoke to the formulation that makes it feel super sexy.

It’s one of the more approachable chocolate scents on this list, so if you’re new to the world of oud or chocolate, you may become a fan of this brand. : “Dark, indulgent, and addictive, this scent blends rich cocoa, smoky oud, and warm spices into a luxurious sweet gourmand dream. Caramel and rum melt into woody depth, creating a bold, sensual aura. Perfect for nights out.

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It’s deep, mysterious, and irresistibly captivating with long-lasting presence. ” — SephoraIf you love a true gourmand perfume, Sweet Tooth will be right up your alley. The star of the show is actually a chocolatenote, which adds the touch of cocoa that you may be looking for, but it also highlights a sugar-spun quality that genuinely feels like something I can taste. I genuinely can’t believe a: “I LOVE THIS SCENT.

It reminds me of cotton candy from the fair. SWEET AND FRESH. LOVE THIS SCENT SO MUCH I ORDERED TWO MORE. ” — UltaInspired by the visionary that was Langston Hughes, Langston is one of the most elegant chocolate perfumes on the market.

From the beautiful bottle to the chocolate-: “This fragrance is incredible, as in you can’t stop trying to smell it, luxurious, and exquisite! I ordered the small bottle, and this instantly became a timeless favorite! It’s delicate yet noticeable, and inviting. ” — SephoraThere are a myriad of scents that can combine to create a chocolate note, but there is typically a formula for how the scent is made.

“A chocolate accord is basically a mix of cocoa andThe best part about the perfume industry is that it’s just like art: entirely subjective. So technically speaking, there is no “right” perfume—just the right one for​“Chocolate has an obvious edible association, but its presence in a fragrance doesn’t tell you how sweet the overall fragrance will be,” O'Neill says.

“For someone who finds typical gourmands too sugary, I’d look for chocolate with ​You may also want to look for variations of the chocolate note when researching your next chocolate perfume. “For those who are not particularly drawn to gourmand fragrances, it can be worth looking for scents that feature cocoa rather than a traditional chocolate accord,” Voelkl says.

“In particular, many niche brands focus on a purer dark chocolate interpretation that is less sweet and creamy, highlighting the drier, almost woody facets of cocoa powder instead. ”For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously.

Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Ariel Wilson is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS, she also has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Shaped by her experience in research, social sciences, and the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, culture, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her husband and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.