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Move over, New York! Miami steals title of America’s rudest city

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Move over, New York! Miami steals title of America’s rudest city
Angry · California · Cities
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Miami takes the crown as America’s rudest city in a new survey by Manhattan Mental Health Counseling. Number 2 was Las Vegas, followed by Memphis, Oakland and New York City.

But New York ers can still claim one dubious distinction: They complain about bad manners more than residents of any other city. Gotham had the nation’s highest percentage of Yelp reviews mentioning rude behavior, with 3.34% of reviews referencing unpleasant encounters.

That’s even higher than Miami’s 3.21% and Las Vegas’ 3.18%. Miami, meanwhile, dominated another category: internet searches related to rude behavior. The sun-soaked hotspot recorded 28.41 rude-related searches per 10,000 residents, the highest rate of all 70 cities examined. Wesley JvR/peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.comNewark landed sixth nationwide with a score of 82.09, finishing just behind neighbor NYC.

Also readJoanna Coles’ Power 100 Luncheon Returns to New York

Detroit was No. 7 with 81.41 points, followed by while Orlando , Philadelphia and Los Angeles . Chicago came in 16th, Boston ranked 34th and Seattle landed 42nd. At the other end of the spectrum, Irvine, Calif. , was named the nation’s politest city — finishing dead last in the rudeness rankings at No. 70 with a score of just 1.91.

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Madison, Wisc. , came in 67th with a score of 11.81 and Boise, Idaho, rounded out the five least-rude cities at 66, with 13.27.

“These figures capture patterns in online reviews, discussions and searches, rather than measuring how every person in a city treats others,” Natalie Buchwald, spokesperson from Manhattan Mental Health Counseling. “Rudeness is also shaped by context and expectations, so it’s best to read a citywide ranking as a snapshot of online signals, not a label for its residents. ”Luis Herrera/Stocksy - stock.adobe.comNew Yorkers have been getting a bad rap, says the study. Wesley JvR/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com

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