Move over, multivitamins: This Aussie wellness routine just hit American shelves

Up to three times more collagen per serving than competitors.

Forget everything you know about chalky wellness powders and greens that taste like straight lawn clippings. There is a massive beauty shake-up happening across the US, and it’s coming straight from Down Under.

Known for its rabid cult following, clinical results, and flavors people actually crave, the brand is on a mission to completely rewrite the rules of American self-care. It turns out the secret to that effortless Aussie glow isn’t just sunshine and surf; it’s a daily dose of premium, inside-out nourishment. The ingestible beauty market is crowded, but The Collagen Co. is standing out for one simple reason: they don’t skimp on the science.

Their heavy-hitting formulas pack up to three times more collagen per serving than their leading competitors. By using top-tier hydrolyzed collagen, these blends stimulate the body’s natural production of collagen and elastin. The result? Faster, more noticeable transformations for firmer skin, indestructible nails, glossy hair and happier joints.

But the real game-changer is the flavor profile. The Collagen Co. has managed to eliminate that dreaded, metallic “supplement taste,” replacing it with delicious rituals that feel like a treat rather than a chore. Weight loss usually means deprivation, but these shakes are being hailed as a “secret weapon. ” They combine hunger-curbing protein, anti-aging collagen and metabolism-boosting ingredients designed to support a body transformation while actively clearing your skin.

This is the ultimate powerhouse blend. If you want maximum results in record time, this is your scoop. It delivers deep, full-body benefits targeting everything from fine lines to joint mobility. We all know we need our daily greens, but nobody likes drinking swamp water.

The Collagen Co. fixed that with an organic blend of nutrient-rich veggies, superfruits, prebiotics, probiotics and digestive enzymes thatSay goodbye to sugary, heart-racing energy drinks that leave you crashing by 2 p.m. This reimagined beverage uses natural caffeine for clean focus, adaptogens for calm clarity, and a beauty blend of collagen, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. It’s clean energy that gives you a physical lift without the jitters.

The full lineup of clean, clinically backed, and flavor-packed products is available in the U.S. starting today. If you’re ready to upgrade your morning routine and get that authentic Aussie glow, it’s time to see what the hype is all about. , New York Post Commerce Editor & Reporter. Kendall, who moonlights as a private chef in the Hamptons for New York elites, lends her expertise to testing and recommending cooking products – for beginners and aspiring sous chefs alike.

Simmering and seasoning her way through both jobs, Kendall dishes on everything from the. Prior to joining the Post’s shopping team in 2023, Kendall previously held positions at Apartment Therapy and at Dotdash Meredith’s Travel + Leisure and Departures magazines.





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