Move over 'Mass Effect': 'Exodus' just got an extended gameplay reveal, and we are beyond hyped for this sci-fi RPG

Travel deep into the Centauri Cluster to the planet Sang in this riveting sneak peek

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands" sci-fi RPG adventure game will eventually land on Earth sometime in 2027 if all the cosmic tumblers align… and we sincerely hope they do!

Chris King, Game Director for"Exodus," recently hosted an extended gameplay reveal during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2026, and we were treated to an exhilarating advance peek at some"Mass Effect"-style gunplay and epic side quest drama. The visuals look razor sharp in this 19-minute preview where Jun and friends are first on a perilous salvage mission.

Unsurprisingly, it's giving a lot of"Mass Effect" vibes, but now it's supercharged with even more electrifying imagery, detailed backgrounds, realistic environments, and a brilliant soundscape with distinctive weaponry discharge sounds that put you squarely in the midst of a brutal melee. In this extended reveal, the action and movement seem extremely fluid; Jun's deployable cover is a sweet touch, and his cat-like movements appear organic.

Alongside that, the voice acting sounds superb, leveling up the immersion for the far-future adventure that the development team has created. In previous community updates we've seen some of genetically modified animals populating"Exodus" and here we spend much more time with Jun's Awakened Wolf called Houston, the cute Awakened Octopus named Salt, and the awesome Awakened Elephant. We also spend added time with C.C. Orlev, the mysterious Traveler character voiced by none other than Matthew McConaughey.

We roll out 40,000 years in the future, long after humankind has vacated Earth and set up housekeeping on the moon of Lyden in the Centauri Cluster. Our main protagonist named Jun Aslan. His world is slowly dying due to some intergalactic virus known as The Rot.

Jun and his companions set out to try and save their moon as Travelers leaping into the timestream to uncover ancient secrets and locate powerful alien remnants that will aid them in battling back against evolved human descendants called Celestials. Along the way, gamers will investigate strange planets, derelict spaceships, Remnant Era Celestial technology, and the nefarious posthumans.

What’s most impressive with the way Archetype Entertainment is handling the regular reports on the game's progress is that we as fans and gamers can clearly see the improvements and fine tuning that’s taking place as they ready"Exodus" for its inevitable mass launch next year. They're taking their time and respecting their customers' intelligence and loyalty in a way that feels as if we're along for the ride, discovering how much love and care go into a project of this magnitude.

This game hails from the same nest of acclaimed game veterans that brought us the phenomenal worlds of"Mass Effect,""Baldur's Gate" and"Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic", and it looks like they're recapturing that old magic here. Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere.

Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.





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