Moustafa Elbohy Trial: Rape Allegations at London Embankment Bridge

Court hears Moustafa Elbohy allegedly used Google Translate to threaten a woman before rape near Embankment station. The defendant denies two counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court heard that Moustafa Elbohy allegedly used a translation application to convey sexual threats to a victim before raping her near a homeless encampment in London. The prosecution presented testimony that the defendant approached the woman while she was walking alone through Embankment station after meeting a friend. The alleged incident occurred in September of the previous year beneath Hungerford Bridge. Elbohy denies two counts of rape connected to this event. The trial opened on Monday with detailed accounts from the accuser regarding the encounter.

Encounter and Initial Contact at Station

The prosecution explained that the woman was traveling home alone after leaving a central London wine bar. She stated she was more than twice the legal drink-driving limit for alcohol when she began her journey home from Blackfriars Station. Despite her intoxication, she felt coherent enough to use navigation applications to guide her walk through Embankment station at approximately 11:30 pm. During her transit, she noticed a group of men speaking Arabic near the station concourse.

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The accuser testified that she possessed a specific interest in languages due to the vibrant Middle Eastern community in her neighborhood. She approached the group because she was curious about the Arabic language, despite not speaking or understanding it herself. She confirmed that she initiated conversation with one of the men, whom the court identified as Moustafa Elbohy. DNA evidence later found on the victim corroborates that she spoke with him directly. She reported feeling no initial threat from the defendant during this preliminary interaction.

Move to Dark Location Under Bridge

The situation escalated when Elbohy allegedly grabbed the woman by the wrist and dragged her out of the station. She recounted being moved toward the riverbank area beneath Hungerford Bridge. The location was described as dark and dingy, featuring an encampment with tarpaulin tents. She noted the presence of homeless individuals living in the area, including one person who appeared very unwell. The environment was intimidating, with low walls and crinkly blue material covering structures.

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Once away from the station, the woman stated she began to feel intense fear and fear for her life. She told the defendant she needed to return home to her husband and children. The prosecution noted that she perceived Elbohy as an extremely volatile and angry individual. She described his behavior as aggressive and shouted. The setting provided little light or visibility, contributing to her sense of vulnerability and isolation during the abduction.

Alleged Assault and Use of Translation App

The court heard that Moustafa Elbohy allegedly used his mobile phone to communicate his intentions via a translation application. He reportedly told the woman he wanted to have sex with her. The prosecution emphasized that the victim was terrified of screaming, fearing it would provoke further violence. She decided to remain compliant to de-escalate the situation and protect her life. She described her strategy as trying to play nice to calm his anger.

She testified that she anticipated the assault was inevitable and wanted it to end as quickly as possible. The accuser claimed she mentally detached herself from the event to cope with the trauma. She stated that the defendant pushed her to the ground during the alleged rape. She described feeling intense disgust and shock at the actions committed against her. The aggressive nature of the assault was a central point in the prosecution's narrative.

Aftermath and Current Legal Proceedings

After the alleged incident, the woman attempted to leave the area but struggled to climb over the low wall that separated the encampment from the street. She had to request assistance from the defendant to return to the station. As she walked back toward Embankment station, the reality of the rape became clear to her. She eventually contacted a friend who was also in London to seek support. The friend arrived at the location within fifteen minutes of the initial phone call.

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The woman sat on the floor when her friend arrived. She expressed reluctance to involve law enforcement immediately, fearing the complexity of the narrative. Moustafa Elbohy is currently standing trial for raping the woman in September last year. The proceedings continue at Southwark Crown Court. The jury must determine the validity of the allegations based on the evidence presented. The outcome of this trial will have significant legal implications for the defendant.