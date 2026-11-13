Moustafa Elbohy Convicted of Rape in London Under Hungerford Bridge

Moustafa Elbohy, a 32-year-old migrant from Egypt, was convicted of two counts of rape at Southwark Crown Court. He targeted a drunk woman in a tent encampment near Hungerford Bridge.

Moustafa Elbohy, a 32-year-old man from Egypt, has been found guilty of raping a woman in a tent under Hungerford Bridge in central London. The conviction by Southwark Crown Court follows a trial in which the jury deliberated for seven hours and 57 minutes before delivering their verdict on Friday. Elbohy used a Google Translate application on his mobile phone to threaten the victim with sexual violence before committing the assault twice.

Crime Details and Timeline

The horrific incident occurred just after midnight on September 20 of last year. The victim, a wife and mother who works as a professional, had been drinking with colleagues at Gordon's Wine Bar in Charing Cross since approximately 7 pm. By the time she encountered Elbohy near Embankment station around 11:30 pm, she was heavily intoxicated. Prosecutors stated she was likely at twice the legal limit for driving a vehicle.

Also read King Street Bridge in St. Augustine reopens after major reconstruction

The woman approached Elbohy and his friends because she lived near what she described as a lovely Middle Eastern community. She enjoyed listening to the men speak Arabic, a language she did not understand but found interesting. Elbohy had arrived in the United Kingdom on a small boat on June 19, just three months prior to the attack. He had stayed in a hotel where he made an asylum claim that was subsequently refused.

The Assault Mechanism and Threats

During this interaction, Elbohy initiated a heated discussion with his friends in Arabic. The prosecutor noted that the victim did not feel threatened by him at this initial stage. She recalled speaking to a male stranger without any sense of danger. This calm period ended abruptly when Elbohy grabbed her by the wrist and dragged her away from the station towards the river.

Advertisement

As she was pulled away, the victim began to feel scared and fearful. She told him she needed to get home to her husband and children. Elbohy walked her a short distance to a dark and dingy area beneath Hungerford Bridge, located between Waterloo and Westminster. This area was a homeless encampment characterized by tarpaulin tents and blue crinkly material. Elbohy dragged the woman over a wall and into his tent.

Inside the tent, Elbohy used his phone to access Google Translate. He typed messages to tell the woman he wanted to have sex with her. The victim, who feared for her life if she screamed, decided to play nice to calm his anger. She perceived him as a volatile and angry man who might kill her if she resisted. This fear led her to dissociate mentally from the trauma.

Court Proceedings and Verdict

Richard Milne, the prosecutor at Southwark Crown Court, described the attack as horrific and predatory. He highlighted that Elbohy targeted the woman because he reasonably believed her drunken state meant she was consenting. The court heard that Elbohy shoved his penis into her mouth before forcing her to the ground. He then raped her vaginally on the ground twice.

The victim described feeling disgusted by the act, emphasizing that she did not consent to any sexual contact. She was a befuddled and disoriented lady who Elbohy had seen an opportunity to exploit. Mr Milne told the jury that Elbohy had sex with her whether she liked it or not. The victim's reluctance to report the crime stemmed from a fear of media narratives blaming drunkenness.

Advertisement

Elbohy, wearing a green and white hoodie, held his head in his hands as the guilty verdict was read. He denied the charges throughout the trial but was convicted on two counts of rape. The jury took less than eight hours to reach their decision after hearing detailed accounts of the assault and the victim's trauma.

Sentencing and Future Implications

Moustafa Elbohy now faces years in jail as he awaits sentencing. The conviction marks a significant legal outcome for a high-profile case involving a recent migrant offender. The court process has shed light on the vulnerabilities of intoxicated individuals in public spaces. Elbohy's asylum claim was previously refused, and his criminal conviction will likely impact his immigration status further.

The case underscores the risks associated with substance abuse and isolated encounters in urban environments. Victim advocates have highlighted the importance of supporting survivors who feel unable to report crimes due to fear of stigma. The use of translation apps as tools for coercion in criminal acts is a rare but documented aspect of this conviction.