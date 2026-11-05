Mouse Film Review: Grief and Coming of Age in Alex Thompson and Kelly O'Sullivan's Latest

Mouse by Alex Thompson and Kelly O'Sullivan offers a nuanced look at grief and teenage identity. This review explores how Sophie Okonedo and Chloe Coleman deliver a powerful, emotional performance.

Alex Thompson and Kelly O'Sullivan present a compelling narrative in their third feature collaboration, Mouse, which masterfully intertwines the heavy themes of grief with the delicate process of coming of age. The film, which marks their second co-directing effort, explores the collision of these two forces, showing how a young person grows into the void left by a lost loved one.

Nuanced Grief and Emotional Depth

Mouse stands out as one of the most emotional cinematic experiences of the year, balancing profound sadness with humor, compassion, and a sense of hope. The filmmakers avoid wallowing in tragedy, instead offering a cathartic viewing experience that feels both light and deeply resonant. Sophie Okonedo delivers a particularly touching performance as Helen, the grieving mother at the story's center, supported by a textured recreation of early-2000s suburbia.

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The narrative begins by establishing an imbalanced friendship between Minnie and Callie. Minnie, played by Katherine Mallen Kupferer, is often defined by her relationship with Callie, a performing arts high school star portrayed by Chloe Coleman who dreams of Broadway fame. Despite this dynamic, the two share a deep bond, though Minnie remains resigned to finding her own identity in college, a timeline that the sudden tragedy abruptly alters.

The inciting incident occurs when Callie dies in a car crash, an accident made fatal by an unworn seatbelt. This event forces Minnie to confront her future immediately, removing the luxury of waiting another year to discover who she is. The film uses this tragedy to launch a classic coming-of-age structure, drawing comparisons to Lady Bird but distinguishing itself through Minnie's more grounded and less annoying personality as she navigates her new reality.

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Complex Relationships and Teenage Dynamics

Minnie's journey involves navigating tension with her own mother, Tara Mallen, with whom she has strained relations. She also connects with Kat, played by Iman Vellani, a video store clerk who has experienced her own loss, and undergoes her first significant romantic experience. These interactions help Minnie find her voice, culminating in her standing up to Cara, played by Audrey Grace Marshall, who attempts to co-opt Callie's legacy after her death.

The most complex relationship in the film is between Minnie and Helen. Helen, a stay-at-home mom who stayed with her husband solely for Callie, is left without purpose and eager to hold onto her connection with Minnie. This dynamic is complicated by Minnie's past jealousy of Helen's affluent lifestyle and refined parenting, which contrasts sharply with Minnie's own home life, a secret she keeps even from those closest to her.

As Minnie spends more time at Helen's house, her motivations become unclear. While it appears she is seeking comfort in the wake of her friend's absence, she may also be inserting herself into a home where she feels a vacancy can be filled. This nuanced exploration of motivation adds depth to the narrative, preventing it from falling into predictable emotional tropes.

Critical Acclaim and Thematic Resonance

The script by Alex Thompson and Kelly O'Sullivan provides a strong foundation for the actors, allowing them to breathe life into well-observed characters. The film's ability to capture the nuances of the teenage experience, including class differences and the search for identity, resonates with viewers. Sophie Okonedo's performance anchors the film, providing a heartfelt portrayal of a mother trying to hold her family together while falling apart.

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Mouse is celebrated as one of the year's great films due to its specificity and emotional honesty. By surrounding its core with detailed observations of suburban life and teenage psychology, the directors create a story that is both universal and intimately personal. The film does not shy away from the anger and confusion that accompany grief, offering a realistic depiction of healing and self-discovery.

The collaboration between Alex Thompson and Kelly O'Sullivan has resulted in a film that is both a tribute to lost youth and a celebration of growing up. Mouse remains a powerful reminder that even in the face of tragedy, there is room for humor, hope, and the enduring strength of human connection. The film's lasting impact lies in its ability to make viewers feel the weight of loss while also embracing the lightness of life moving forward.