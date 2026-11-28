The indie drama Mouse earned just $8 at the domestic box office on Thanksgiving Day, highlighting challenges for limited releases amid heavy competition from major studio tentpoles.

The independent drama Mouse earned a mere $8 at the domestic box office on Thanksgiving Day, landing at number twenty-seven on the holiday chart. This negligible total of eight dollars occurred despite the film featuring acclaimed actors such as Academy Award nominee Sophie Okonedo, four-time Emmy winner David Hyde Pierce, and Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani. The coming-of-age story, set in 2002, follows a teenager navigating a personal tragedy before her senior year of high school.

Box Office Mechanics and Release Strategy

According to data from Box Office Mojo and The Numbers, the film played in only sixteen theaters on Thanksgiving Day, resulting in a per-screen average of just fifty cents. At the average ticket price in North American theaters, this figure suggests the film sold only one or two tickets on that specific day. Mouse is a limited release distributed by Independent Film Company, which began a three-theater run on the weekend of November 6. The film has been in theaters for three full weeks but never expanded past the six-hundred-theater threshold required to be classified as a wide release.

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The timing of the Thanksgiving holiday frame also impacts smaller films, as consumers generally spend more on Black Friday movie tickets than on Thanksgiving Day itself. While the weekend is traditionally solid for moviegoing, the concentration of spending on other days reduces the potential box office haul for niche titles during the holiday itself. This pattern explains why even films with critical acclaim can struggle with immediate daily gross figures during major holiday weekends.

Heavy Competition from Studio Tentpoles

Thanksgiving Day was crowded with major studio releases that drew significant audience attention and theater capacity. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping played in four thousand one hundred eighteen theaters during its sophomore frame, marking the widest release for a Lionsgate installment in the franchise. Dr. Seuss adaptation The Cat in the Hat played in three thousand two hundred sixty-two theaters, while the comedy sequel Focker-in-Law occupied three thousand three hundred eighty-two screens.

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Disney animated movie Hexed played in three thousand seven hundred twenty-five theaters, and inspirational biopics Hershey and I Play Rocky played in two thousand two hundred seventy-five and two thousand seven hundred eleven theaters respectively. This saturation of theater space caused smaller releases to suffer significantly. Nicolas Cage thriller Best Pancakes in the County earned only forty-six dollars in thirty-four theaters, while Polish documentary Closure earned eighty dollars in two theaters, illustrating the severe挤压 effect of large-scale releases.

Critical Acclaim vs Commercial Performance

Despite the lackluster theatrical earnings, Mouse has received overwhelming praise from critics and audiences. The film holds a perfect one hundred percent Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on positive write-ups from eighty-four critics. Individual ratings are equally high, with an average score of eight point five out of ten from rated reviews. This critical success suggests the film has strong potential for word-of-mouth growth in other media formats.

Overall, Mouse has earned one hundred fifty-five thousand three hundred thirty-three dollars worldwide against a reported production budget of three million dollars. This disparity between budget and box office return is common for limited indie releases. Independent Film Company likely intends for the movie to find its primary audience in the video on demand and streaming aftermarket. The strong critical reception indicates that this strategy could succeed, as the film appears poised to build a dedicated viewership outside of traditional theatrical runs.