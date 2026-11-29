Jose Mourinho expressed support for Jude Bellingham following his dismissal for diving during Real Madrid's match against Alaves, while also criticizing referee César Soto Grado's handling of the game.

José Mourinho has insisted he believes Jude Bellingham’s claim that he did not deserve to be sent off for diving in Real Madrid’s 2–1 defeat to Alavés on Saturday.

Bellingham was initially awarded a penalty after going down in the box in the dying embers, only for a VAR check to accuse him of diving. Giving the Englishman was already on a yellow card, he was subsequently shown a second caution and dismissed from the field as VAR official Jorge Figueroa urged on-field referee César Soto Grado over to the pitchside monitor for a conversation about the decision.

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“Right, there you can see he touches the ball, right, and the player goes down without any apparent contact,” Figueroa told Soto Grado. “That’s the best camera angle I’ve got, Cesar. ” Soto Grado viewed the footage and responded: “Right, the Alavés player touches the ball. No, he touches it there first, right?