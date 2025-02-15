Mountaintop Matrimony: Couples Celebrate Valentine's Day with Unique Ski Resort Wedding

Over 100 couples gathered at Loveland Ski Area for the 34th annual Mountaintop Matrimony, exchanging vows and renewing commitment amidst the snowy peaks.

Valentine's Day saw a unique celebration atop Loveland Ski Area , west of Denver, as couples flocked to renew their vows or tie the knot during the 34th annual Mountaintop Matrimony . This special ceremony took place on the gentle slope of a snowy beginner's run, just under 12,000 feet above sea level. More than 100 couples participated in this unforgettable mountaintop wedding experience, exchanging vows near the Continental Divide.

The event was filled with heartwarming moments as couples, some renewing their vows for the third time, pledged their love in this extraordinary setting. Among the couples were Sami and Mike Matson from Superior, Colorado, who celebrated their love for the third time during the ceremony. Brenda and Justin Hill, married for 16 years, shared a passionate kiss as they reaffirmed their commitment to each other. Another couple, Alex Frank and Allie Bamber from Arvada, Colorado, prepared to exchange vows, their excitement palpable as they stood before the breathtaking mountain backdrop. Xiaolin Chen and Carter Poquette embraced after their official marriage, their happiness radiating through the crisp mountain air. Loveland Ski Area truly lived up to its name, providing a picturesque and romantic setting for this Valentine's Day celebration of love and commitment





