Charlotte, NC – The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2) handled the North Carolina Tarheels (5-2) Friday night, 72-59, in the Dick Vitale Invitational at the Spect

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles Sadler grabs the pass from forward Brenen Lorient after a block on North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson during the first half at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect– The West Virginia Mountaineers handled the North Carolina Tarheels Friday night, 72-59, in the Dick Vitale Invitational at the Spectrum Center. West Virginia freshman point guard Miles Sadler led all scorers with 15 points with seven assists.

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Meanwhile, senior guard Finley Bizjack put in 13 points, senior guard Seydou Traore chipped in 11 points, and senior forward Javan Buchanan produced 11 points and seven rebounds. West Virginia opened the contest with the game’s first two field goals.