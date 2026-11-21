Mountain Vista advances to the state championship game after a decisive victory over Legend, with Brody Callister leading the ground attack and defense forcing key turnovers.

Mountain Vista has officially secured its place in the Class 5A state championship game after a decisive 30-13 victory over Legend in the quarterfinals at Canvas Credit Union Stadium in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The Golden Eagles overcame significant offensive setbacks, including injuries to star players Marquise Reese and Brooklyn Bailey, by leaning heavily on their running game and a stifling defensive performance.

Junior running back Brody Callister emerged as the primary offensive engine, rushing for approximately 100 yards to offset the reduced aerial attack. His tough running style helped the Golden Eagles take a 14-13 lead into halftime, setting the stage for a dominant second half where they completely shut down the Legend offense.

Also read Arizona Defeats UConn 85-79 in Thrilling Rematch

The defensive resurgence was anchored by critical turnovers and a heroic scoop-and-score play that shifted the momentum. With Mountain Vista leading 22-13, senior linebacker Xavier Borel delivered a crucial punch on the ball carrier, forcing a fumble that junior linebacker Noah Cella immediately recovered. Cella returned the loose ball 25 yards for a touchdown, providing the necessary momentum to close out the game despite cramping in the end zone.

Mountain Vista head coach Garrett Looney emphasized that the team's mindset has evolved significantly following two consecutive seasons of playoff heartbreak. Looney took over the program in 2019 after a 1-9 season and has since guided Mountain Vista to 50 wins over the last five years. He credited the current roster's humility and determination for their ability to adjust and fight through adversity.

Advertisement

"This team is not afraid of anybody," Looney stated, highlighting the cultural shift that has taken hold within the program. He noted that the group is ready for a title run due to the resilience built through previous challenges, including a tough loss to Fairview where they allowed 49 points.

The resilience of the Golden Eagles was evident in their response to past defeats, where players chose to live up to the challenge rather than fold. The secondary demonstrated this improved play with key interceptions, including one by Noah Cella at the end of the first half and another by sophomore Aiden Quintero in the second half. Quintero's interception came on a pass intended for Legend's Harley Sladovnik, further stifling the opposing offense.

Although Marquise Reese and Brooklyn Bailey typically dominate the statistical boards for Mountain Vista, their roles were significantly altered during this contest. Reese, a Colorado State University commit, threw for one touchdown but otherwise had a quiet night by his high standards. This performance stood in sharp contrast to his previous week, where he accounted for 338 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Brooklyn Bailey, who is committed to San Diego State University, suffered a knee injury during the second quarter after being hit on a sweep play. He remained in the game but was limited to one catch for six yards in the second half. Bailey also sat out defensive snaps and punt return duties, forcing the team to adjust its roster utilization and rely more on depth.

Advertisement

Despite these handicaps, the Golden Eagles maintained their structural integrity and executed their game plan effectively. The team shifted its offensive focus to rely heavily on the ground game, with Callister's 100 yards serving as the backbone of the victory. This strategic adjustment allowed Mountain Vista to control the clock and limit Legend's opportunities.

Mountain Vista now advances to the state semifinals, where they will face their conference rivals, Valor Christian. The two programs were longtime league opponents prior to the conference realignment that occurred this season. The upcoming semifinal game at Valor Stadium will serve as the final test before the team can pursue their first state title appearance in recent memory.

The Golden Eagles must continue their strong defensive performances and maintain their disciplined offensive execution to achieve their championship goal. The team's ability to adapt to injuries and still secure a commanding victory suggests they are well-prepared for the challenges of the state title game.