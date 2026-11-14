Mountain Vista Defeats Fairview 77-49 in Class 5A Playoff Thriller

Marquise Reese leads Mountain Vista to a decisive Class 5A playoff victory over Fairview. Ki Ellison throws for four touchdowns in a high-scoring loss at Canvas Credit Union Stadium.

The Mountain Vista Golden Eagles secured a commanding 77-49 victory over the Fairview Knights in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday, November 13, 2026. The high-scoring contest took place at Canvas Credit Union Stadium in Highlands Ranch under cold winter conditions that did little to slow the offensive explosions from both squads.

Quarterback Duel Defines Playoff Matchup

The narrative of the game centered on the interaction between Mountain Vista quarterback Marquise Reese and Fairview quarterback Ki Ellison. The two athletes share a training partnership with QB Country, giving them unique insight into each other's abilities before the matchup. Reese holds a commitment to Colorado State University, while Ellison is scheduled to attend FCS St. Thomas University.

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Entering the game, Ellison carried the distinction of having the most total yards in the nation. Reese expressed immense respect for his training partner, describing Ellison as the most difficult player to tackle due to his exceptional ability to extend plays and escape the pocket. Despite Ellison's individual accolades, the Golden Eagles ultimately overpowered the Knights in a game that shifted from competitive to a blowout in the second half.

Reese and Bailey Dominant in Second Half Surge

Marquise Reese accounted for nine total touchdowns, splitting his production between six passing touchdowns and three rushing attempts. A significant portion of that offensive output came through his connection with San Diego State commit Brooklyn Bailey. Reese delivered four touchdown passes to Bailey during the game, showcasing the potent combination that proved too difficult for the Fairview defense to contain consistently.

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The Golden Eagles used their superior scoring efficiency to turn a close first half into a decisive advantage. Reese and his teammates emphasized the need to finish drives and keep their own offense off the field. This strategic focus allowed Mountain Vista to build a lead that Fairview could not overcome, despite their own offensive firepower.

Ellierson Records Historic Yardage in Defeat

Ki Ellison delivered a historic individual performance in a losing effort, finishing with six total touchdowns. He accounted for four touchdowns through the air and two additional scores on the ground. This performance made Ellison the first player in the nation to surpass the 5,000 total yards mark during the current high school football season.

Ellison orchestrated four touchdown drives in the first half, keeping the score tight and the Knights within striking distance of the Golden Eagles. His passing game featured multiple key completions that kept the offense moving. He connected with Cashin Fejer for a twenty-five-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-ten play. He also found Max Weber for a long touchdown in the final minute of the half.

Final Touchdowns and Post-Game Reflections

The first half concluded with Fairview trailing 34-28. Ellison capped his second passing touchdown of the night with a twenty-three-yard strike to Sage Box with ten seconds remaining. This pass capped a seventy-five-yard drive that occurred in the final two minutes of the first half. Ellison and Box later connected again, marking one of two touchdown receptions between the two players in the game.

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Marquise Reese noted that his team was motivated by their previous playoff elimination by Fairview in 2024. The Golden Eagles entered the second half with a clear mission to finish games and drive efficiently. Reese acknowledged Ellison's elite talent and praised the competitive nature of the matchup. Fairview coach and players expressed pride in their team's resilience, despite the final score and the elimination from the postseason.