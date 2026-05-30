Mountain Rescue Team Helps Find Lost Dog in Northumberland National Park

A team of mountain rescuers deployed a thermal drone to locate a lost dog in Northumberland's National Park, finding the pet in just ten minutes. The dog, a seven-year-old black brindled Staffordshire bull terrier, had broken free of its owner's grip during a walk and vanished into dense undergrowth. The dog's owner, Andrew Charleton, was devastated by the loss and praised the mountain rescue team for their help in finding Jock.

Locals and mountain rescuers joined forces to find a lost dog in Northumberland's National Park, deploying a thermal drone to locate the pet in just ten minutes.

The seven-year-old black brindled Staffordshire bull terrier, Jock, had broken free of his owner Andrew Charleton's grip during a walk and vanished into dense undergrowth. Despite temperatures reaching high 20C, a determined Mr Charleton was joined by his local community, including farmers and gamekeepers, to search for Jock by foot, bike, and quad bike.

As the search entered its third day, volunteers for Northumberland National Park's Mountain Rescue Team deployed a thermal drone, finding Jock tethered to dense undergrowth by his lead. Mr Charleton described their reunion as 'miraculous', praising Jock's resilience in surviving the heat without food and water. The dog is well known in the local town for its friendly nature and has been fitted with a tracker to ensure its safe return in the future





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Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team Lost Dog Thermal Drone Rescue Efforts

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