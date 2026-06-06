Mountain lion found lounging in Pasadena captured by wildlife officials

Wildlife officials tranquilized a mountain lion that was spotted in Pasadena near an elementary and middle school. The incident prompted temporary shelter-in-place warnings.

The Pasadena community was on high alert Friday after a mountain lion was spotted lounging near an elementary and middle school and a packed graduation ceremony, officials said.

The Pasadena Police Department received a call around 11 a.m. that a puma was in the front yard of an apartment complex at Del Mar Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, prompting shelter-in-place warnings for residents in the immediate area, according to city spokesperson Lisa Derderian. Wildlife officials captured the cat later that afternoon, and biologists determined it was a young and healthy male, according to a spokesperson with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It will be released into the nearest suitable habitat in the Angeles National Forest, the spokesperson said. Wildlife officials successfully tranquilized a mountain lion that was spotted roaming in a front yard in Santa Monica, following several tense hours where residents were warned to stay indoors. The incident has left city officials scratching their heads as to how the creature crossed the 210 Freeway and decided to plop down in a heavily populated residential area surrounded by major streets.

In the Los Angeles area alone, 32 mountain lions have been struck and killed by vehicles since 2002, according to the National Park Service.found in a residential area of Santa Monica“It does appear to be a coincidence that two similar occurrences happened in corresponding weeks and this was not the mountain lion that was in Santa Monica last week,” a Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said. A mountain lion was tranquilized, sedated and then released into the wild after being spotted in Escondido, according to wildlife officials.in May.

However, in both of those instances, the animal moved on quickly and was not captured by wildlife officials.that mountain lion sightings in the city are “extremely rare,” but noted that last year’s wildfires could be pushing cats further into residential areas.

“The Eaton fire had massive, devastating effects, not too far away from the cougar’s natural habitat, so it’s very possible they’re here looking for food, water and shelter,” he told the station. More than 1,400 California mountain lions get endangered species protections California wildlife officials on Thursday voted to list six small, isolated mountain lion populations as threatened under the state Endangered Species Act.

The Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said people can help avoid attracting more wildlife into urban areas by removing attractants from their homes. This includes things such as unsecured garbage cans, fallen fruit, bird feeders, pet food left outside and uncleaned grills.

“All of those could produce smells that would attract wild animals like mountain lions, bears or coyotes,” the spokesperson said. People living near mountain lion habitat can also decrease their risk of an encounter by avoiding outdoor exercise at dawn, dusk or night, keeping pets inside at night, removing dense vegetation from around their homes and installing outdoor lighting to make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen.

In the rare instance that members of the public encounter a mountain lion, they are advised to avoid running and instead make themselves appear larger by extending and waving their arms while backing away slowly, according to Fish and Wildlife. Mountain lions can be found in wilderness areas near Pasadena such as the Angeles National Forest and Arroyo Seco.

The National Park Service also estimates that there are about 10 to 15 mountain lions living in the Santa Monica Mountains at any given time. In California, the cats’ population faces several threats — including human encroachment, loss of habitat and prey due to wildfires, rat poison, disease and vehicle collisions. Earlier this year, the California Fish and Game CommissionClara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A.

Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. Rebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Dominican-American singer, actress, and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Leslie Grace for a wide-ranging conversation about music, movies, and what it means to be Latino in Hollywood today.





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