Snowboarder Jeremy Simsay made sure he was at Mountain High​ on this 50-degree opening day. 'Off-season, you just crave snowboarding so much, and then opening day, you're just like fiending to get on a mountain,' he said.

The San Gabriel Mountains resort in Wrightwood opened for ski season today after snow-making began earlier last week. Snowboarder Jeremy Simsay made sure he was at on this 50-degree opening day.

"Off-season you just crave snowboarding so much and then opening day, you're just like fiending to get on a mountain," he said. Wrightwood temperatures on opening day had a high of 50, with the low at 34, cold enough to produce snow. In fact, Mountain High can produce enough snow in one night to cover the 405 freeway for one mile, 12 inches thick.

Also read Nederland’s quest to buy Eldora looking like a steep financial challenge

"Do that for a couple, three, four days and next thing you know, you got a full run of snow and a bunch of happy people," John McColly, Mountain High chief marketing officer, said. He's hopeful El Niño will make a big impact this winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But central and northern California, they got buried in two, three, four feet of snow, and that's what we're hoping to see a little bit later this season," McColly said. What's good for the mountain is also good for the town, as the Wrightwood community thrives when the resort is open.

"You're just dreaming about snowboarding again, and then you finally get out on your snowboard, and you have an absolute blast," Simsay said. Featured Local Savings